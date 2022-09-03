"Charlie Gets Crippled" (Season 2, episode 1)

It's Always Sunny's short first season saw Dee, Mac, Charlie, and Dennis come out of the gate already as adept at raunchily hilarious terribleness as they'd be with 14 more seasons of practice. And while the show's rough edges were honed away with enviable ruthlessness (Dee's first ever line sees her telling Dennis she loves him, for crying out loud), it was the FX-mandated arrival of a TV legend that truly whipped The Gang into its final, fruitfully destructive form. Given the ultimatum of adding a name actor to the show's mix or getting canceled, Day, Howerton, and McElhenney set their sights upon former Taxi all-star Danny DeVito to play Dee and Dennis' heretofore-unseen and estranged father, and we're all the better for it.

Faced with the harrowing news that father Frank has unexpectedly decided to stop by Paddy's Pub, Dee and Dennis set out in a rush, hoping to avoid talking to their wealthy but absent dad by racing drunkenly to the local strip club. Shocked by the appearance of Frank in the high beams of Dennis' Range Rover, Dennis inaugurates the chaos that is Frank by accidentally backing over Charlie, breaking both his legs. Meanwhile, Dee and Dennis discover Frank's midlife crisis means not only reconnecting with them, but also giving away his money (to charity, not to them). As Dee and Dennis race to loot their parents' house, Charlie, Frank, and Mac find that Philly strippers (including future stars Tiffany Haddish and Natasha Leggero) are moved to dispense free lap dances on guys in wheelchairs, a lightbulb moment that ignites the bond between Charlie and Frank.

Sunny's hallmark offensive plot twists are here in abundance (drunk driving, fake disabilities, collateral damage on those who foolishly get too close to The Gang), but it's Frank's seamless integration into The Gang in season two that truly kicks the show into high gear. As Frank's desire to wallow in the debauchery and squalor of his youth finds a home in new roommate Charlie, the show also benefits from having Frank around to bankroll the untold schemes and scams to come. Meanwhile, Charlie and Frank's relationship takes root, something that, alongside Dee and Dennis' constant contempt for their now omnipresent father, grows to become the fetid, unlikely heart of the show.