The 7 best internet and TV bundles to purchase right now

Best availability: Spectrum

Key specs

Price range: $49.99–$89.99 per month

$49.99–$89.99 per month Internet speed: Up to 1,000 Mbps

Up to 1,000 Mbps No. of simultaneous screens: Unlimited

Pros & cons

Pros

Offers many premium TV channels and Spanish-language channels

Has widespread availability throughout the country

Unlimited number of device connections

Cons

Is pricier than some competitors that offer better services

Rates can increase after the first year

Why we chose it

Spectrum's service range comprises a total of 41 states—and that number is growing—making it a feasible option for most people in the country. The company offers decent internet speeds (around 300 Mbps for a more basic package) that are well-suited for a household of two or three people. Its channel lineup is probably sufficient for most TV viewers, but it still ranks toward the bottom of all companies on this list.

Spectrum uniquely allows for an unlimited number of devices on one home Wi-Fi connection, whereas many companies limit connection to a total of five devices. This means you'll never have to worry about adding a new phone, laptop, tablet, or another device to your wireless connection. Spectrum also offers a TV channel lineup specifically designed for Spanish speakers, with a total of 75 Spanish-language channels, as well as some of the most popular English-language channels.

Despite these numerous advantages over some of its competitors, Spectrum's prices aren't totally justified if other companies are a viable option. Compared to Verizon, for instance, Spectrum's internet speeds are significantly slower despite a similar cost. Spectrum's wide availability, though, means that some customers must default to choosing its services, as there may not be many (or any) viable competitors in the local marketplace. This may grant Spectrum extra leeway to deliver unfair costs as it effectively has a monopoly on some regions. That said, this could be true of any company on this list.