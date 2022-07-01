11 international thrillers that you should be watching

The Tunnel

Based on the 2011 Danish-Swedish series The Bridge, The Tunnel centers on British detective Karl Roebuck (Stephen Dillane) and French police detective Elise Wassermann (Clémence Poésy). They must work together when a body is found at the midpoint between their countries. While the crimes are gruesome and sometimes personal, the show's biggest asset is the dynamic between the two detectives. Captain Wassermann is unrelenting and often pisses off her co-workers in order to close cases, but DCI Roebuck sees the charm in her approach — even when it gets on his nerves, too. But Wassermann slowly starts to change her ways thanks to her interactions with the grizzly Roebuck and his family. The result is three seasons of thrilling crimes featuring a dynamic duo that is more than worth the watch.

The Tunnel is available to stream on Amazon Prime.