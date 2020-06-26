It’s always a treat when hosts of late-night past make an appearance, and this week, former The Daily Show host Jon Stewart – the GOAT in many minds – stopped by two late-night shows, including the one he hosted for 16 years.

Stewart has been making the rounds, remotely of course, promoting his new film Irresistible, out today on Netflix. The host turned director first popped up on The Late Show, which was truly a pleasure. Stephen Colbert’s friendship with Stewart always shines through the funny skits and laughable moments. I’m particularly partial to Stewart’s “appearance” on The Late Show from his remote cabin during the 2016 election, just after President Trump clinched the Republican nomination.

No outlandish games this time though; they kept the conversation on politics for the most part as Stewart shared his unfiltered thoughts on Vice President Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy. The former host did not mince words, admitting, “Biden was not my guy.” But he was also clear: Trump needs to go. “[Trump’s] still in the mindset that COVID was created to stop him from a second term. I’m not just making the negative case for Biden anymore… I actually believe something in his life experience can benefit this country where it desperately needs it.”

Stewart also weighed into heavy topics when he chatted with Trevor Noah on his former show, The Daily Show. The two discussed the recent protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, and the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The former host also took a moment, in his words, to compliment his successor. “I’m just so impressed by everything you guys are doing… It’s magnificent.”

Late-night this week also provided some more lighthearted moments, which included a spectacular performance by expert freestyler, Lin Manuel Miranda. On The Tonight Show, the Hamilton creator showed off his epic skills by playing a round of “Random Object Freestyle.” In the game, Jimmy Fallon held up random household items and Miranda made up raps on the spot. He didn’t miss a beat as Fallon switched from a coveted N95 mask, to a Nintendo Switch, and even a copy of John Bolton’s new book, “The Room Where It Happened.” Miranda immediately gave away his political opinion with these freestyling lyrics: “I can’t believe I have to respond to this… He should have testified before Congress.”

Another impressive musical moment happened on The Late Late Show when James Corden was surprised by The Muppets via video call. Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, along with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy, of course, performed an upbeat rendition of “With a Little Help From My Friends.” James even took a solo verse! The cheery duet was a warm and fuzzy way to cap off the week.