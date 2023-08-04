The best thriller series on Hulu

24 (2001–2010; 2014)

All nine seasons of Fox's long-running, real-time thriller series are available on Hulu, so you can binge-watch the nine eventful days from the life of CTU agent Jack Bauer (until, unlike Jack, you're finally felled by sleep). In each nail-biting season, Jack takes on a seemingly unstoppable terrorist threat against the U.S. with the help of his many uncanny resources. Along the way, a myriad of nefarious plots are revealed, allies become foes, and Jack barely has time to breathe as he pulls off one unbelievable stunt after another.

Back when the series premiered in 2001, EW's critic enthused, "The idea of combining Jack's professional and personal crises and placing them within a pressure-cooker time frame (a digital clock showing elapsed time punctuates the start and finish of each commercial break) gives the series a momentum that's both emotional and action oriented." —Gwen Inhat

Where to watch 24: Hulu

EW grade: B+ (read the review)

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carlos Bernard, Dennis Haysbert, Elisha Cuthbert, James Morrison, Reiko Aylesworth

