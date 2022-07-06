The best reality shows on Hulu
For some of us, there is literally nothing better than settling in with our favorite snack and a juicy reality show at the end of a long day. Whether it's cooking, dating, lifestyle, survival, home improvement, talent competitions, or another type of exposé, the genre connects us to our own goals, dreams, or guilty pleasures.
Maybe it's the part of us that wants to learn a new skill, or improve our eye for interior design, or the part that wants to see the world, to laugh, to empathize. But whatever thirst we're quenching with reality television, there are, undoubtedly, an overwhelming amount of shows to choose from. To make the decision easier, we've narrowed down the best reality shows on Hulu.
The Amazing Race
For those with intense wanderlust and without the funds for an action-packed trip around the world, The Amazing Race is a must. Basically an ad for all of the coolest and most beautiful places on earth, the show is also fascinating on a micro-level, with two-person contestant teams ranging from family members to couples to best friends to co-workers.
Host Phil Keoghan has helmed the show for over 20 years and remains as neutrally pleasant as ever, even as the contestants get more interesting and diverse (last season featured middle-aged YouTubers, twin radio hosts, and a man who spent nearly 10 years wrongfully imprisoned for a murder). The Amazing Race is a great watch for anyone, overflowing as it is with interpersonal connection (and chaos), incredible views, terrifying feats, and near-constant thrills.
Bong Appetit
Not your average cooking show, but more wholesome than you might expect, Vice TV's Bong Appetit is "where high-end cuisine meets high-end cannabis." As the stigma around cannabis continues to pervade the social sphere — albeit, with considerably less ferocity than in the past — this show highlights one of cannabis' most restorative qualities: its ability to enhance and develop food.
Each episode poses a different canna-challenge, like infused breakfast foods or decadent CBD desserts, that pushes the boundaries of what anyone thought cannabis could do (it's not just for getting high, folks). Featuring interesting personalities and even more intriguing dishes, it's a welcome and informative deviation from the norm.
Catfish: The TV Show
During the height of the pandemic, most reality shows took a season off, or had to drastically alter their formulas — but not Catfish: The TV Show (a spin-off series of the 2010 documentary). The series, which you may be surprised to learn is still airing (how are so many people still getting catfished?!), took itself entirely onto Zoom, which could have gone poorly. But the show kept itself fresh, emotional, cringey, and funny — all the best parts of a dating show — thanks in small part to interesting cases and good editing, and in large part to hosts Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford.
Crawford, whose introduction in 2019 breathed new life into the program, has a blunt charm and compassionate honesty that contrast well with Schulman's wry sincerity. The well-rounded pair weathered their pandemic-influenced production changes with grace and good humor, and came out ever stronger for it.
The Great House Revival
If you're a fan of Irish accents and can't get enough of home reno shows, look no further than The Great House Revival. One of few international reality shows on Hulu, it follows families who have purchased historic properties across Ireland, hoping to restore and revitalize the properties for present-day comfort without losing their authentic charm.
It's not just houses getting renovated, either — barns, rectories, and pharmacies are also on the agenda for these clients and their host, architect Hugh Wallace. Though largely unknown to most North American television watchers, The Great House Revival is feel-good through and through (and is probably the best option on this list for those dreary days when all you want to do is curl up with a cup of tea).
Hot Ones
There's something exciting about watching other people contest with hot sauce, and when those people are also celebrities — even better. The generic celebrity interview was upgraded in a fiery way with Hot Ones, hosted by Sean Evans, in which guests consume increasingly hotter chicken wings while answering questions about themselves (a few especially entertaining guests include Paul Rudd, Kristen Bell, and Idris Elba).
Some celebs thrive under the pressure and others have an absolutely miserable time. Either way, it's a smart, fun, and very-watchable talk show that tries to answer the age-old question: how does putting well-known figures in a great deal of physical discomfort affect how candid they are willing to be?
The Kardashians
Love 'em, hate 'em, love to hate 'em, or hate to love 'em, they're one of the world's most famous families — and their new show keeps proving why. The Kardashians' entertainment value is high, as is its production value, and the socialites' humanity (and relatability) as portrayed in the show may just shock you. It doesn't feel as overproduced and contrived as its predecessor, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and is as lighthearted as it is poignant.
From unique perspectives on Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé's highly-publicized relationships to surprisingly tender conversations on what it means to be a family, The Kardashians gives us the glitzy drama the KarJenners are known for with a new candor and vulnerability we didn't know we were missing.
Making It
Arguably one of television's most endearing duos, Amy Poehler's Leslie Knope and Nick Offerman's Ron Swanson made Parks and Recreation a success, and seeing the co-stars together on screen again as co-hosts of Making It is a pleasure for that reason alone. The show's concept is a nod to Offerman's Parks character, who is entirely obsessed with making everything by hand.
The contestants, all excellent DIY-ers from across the United States, must complete handmade projects week by week until one is crowned the Master Maker. Uplifting and quirky, with a healthy dose of camaraderie, it's a refreshingly unique competition show that's cheerful by anyone's standards.
Naked and Afraid
Perhaps the most shocking aspect of Naked and Afraid is that in return for spending three weeks in the wilderness, naked and starving, with a stranger of the opposite sex, contestants get…nothing. No reward, other than the pride of having survived. That alone is enough to garner this show's status on this list; watching contestants suffer and knowing they don't get any remuneration for said suffering adds a whole new level.
While certain survivalist shows, like Survivor, have been around for decades, there's been a surge recently in programs about life in the wilderness. In a society so saturated with technology, we apparently have a deep interest in seeing what a simpler life might be like — at least from the comfort of our own couches. Intended to emulate the earliest known iterations of society — the cavemen — Naked and Afraid is both one of the crudest and most fascinating survivalist shows streaming at the moment.
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race took the world by absolute storm when it premiered in 2009, and its popularity hasn't waned since. A performance competition show wherein a panel of judges (headed by the iconic RuPaul) evaluate drag queens throughout a series of challenges, Drag Race has spawned spinoffs, given rise to superstars — Trixie Mattel, for one — and successfully incorporated drag into mainstream media.
Drag Race fans have become their own subset of pop culture, and for good reason; the show is hugely culturally significant as one of the most successful LGBTQIA+ television shows in history, and is beloved for giving audiences so much triumph, drama, talent, and above all, style.
Undercover Boss
Beyond the baseline entertainment that comes with watching a CEO cluelessly clean a milkshake machine or scrub a toilet, Undercover Boss is one of the most heartwarming reality shows out there. Each episode is fairly predictable: a boss joins their blue-collar staff undercover as a trainee, is put through the wringer, and later enacts policies to change how the company is run.
The character arcs include giving special bonuses or opportunities to the hardworking "co-workers" and "bosses" he or she interacted with during their time as a trainee, but that doesn't make it any less interesting or meaningful a watch. A degree of comfort comes from watching someone learn important lessons — both literal and metaphorical — and the show serves as a nice reminder that underneath individual circumstances, human emotions are universal.
