The best reality shows on Hulu

The Amazing Race

For those with intense wanderlust and without the funds for an action-packed trip around the world, The Amazing Race is a must. Basically an ad for all of the coolest and most beautiful places on earth, the show is also fascinating on a micro-level, with two-person contestant teams ranging from family members to couples to best friends to co-workers.

Host Phil Keoghan has helmed the show for over 20 years and remains as neutrally pleasant as ever, even as the contestants get more interesting and diverse (last season featured middle-aged YouTubers, twin radio hosts, and a man who spent nearly 10 years wrongfully imprisoned for a murder). The Amazing Race is a great watch for anyone, overflowing as it is with interpersonal connection (and chaos), incredible views, terrifying feats, and near-constant thrills.

If you loved The Amazing Race, you might also enjoy: The Challenge, streaming on Hulu.