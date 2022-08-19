The best horror series on Netflix

Hellbound

In the South Korean horror-fantasy series Hellbound, individuals learn of their fated, one way trip to hell from an executor — an "angel," though it really isn't — and then, at the prescribed moment, whether it's minutes or months from the pronouncement, three bruising supernatural thugs appear to carry them off to the deep. It's a premise with roots in creator Yeon Sang-ho's webtoon, and one that translates to television with a flair for illuminating the garish ways our contemporary reality can often feel like a construct. When cult leader Jeong Jin-soo (Yoo Ah-in) posts footage of these extra-reality abductions on YouTube, Hellbound cleverly uses the limits of that platform to disguise the limits to its own TV budget CGI. The result is a series that explores how the unwanted entry of the divine into everyday life can become not miraculous but horrifying.

As Hellbound unfolds, rival groups take action in the face of these frightening incidents. On the one hand, there's Jeong and the New Truth Society; on the other, there's Arrowhead, a violent youth gang. And caught in between are everyday people saddled with the realization that their existence and the world at large have become forever changed.

If you enjoyed Hellbound, you might also enjoy: All of Us Are Dead, streaming on Netflix.