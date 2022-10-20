The best horror anthology series ever

4. The Twilight Zone (1959-1964)

What more can be said about the series that remains the gold standard for anthology series? Thanks to creator Rod Serling, The Twilight Zone is so venerable that it's been revived no less than three times since originally leaving the air in 1964, and, let's be honest… it never really left thanks to the wonders of syndication. No, the episodes don't all fall under the banner of horror, but when Serling and company decided that they wanted to go in a scary direction, things could get downright horrifying.

From "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" and "It's a Good Life to "Living Doll" and "Death Ship," Serling had a true gift for giving you the heebie-jeebies — and he used it to great effect on a regular basis. Later Twilight Zone ventures, however, didn't quite scratch the same macabre itch, with the 1983 anthology-style film and three television reboots suffering without Serling's trademark penmanship and presence. Not even Jordan Peele could invoke the singular awe of the original Twilight Zone's timeless appeal.