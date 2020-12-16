10 great episodes from the best animated series of 2020

The final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was quite the change-up. While most of the show had previously been a fantasy war set on a fairytale planet, season 5 took a turn into hard sci-fi, with the protagonists sent to space to face off against a robotic hivemind army. You’ll need to watch the show from the top in order to fully appreciate the fulfillment of long-seeded character arcs, but this one-off episode featuring characters who had been left behind on Etheria — Mermista (Vella Lovell), Sea Hawk (Jordan Fisher), Perfuma (Genesis Rodriguez), and Scorpia (Lauren Ash) — is a great demonstration of the show’s strengths, albeit in an off-beat way.

So much of She-Ra feels like the world’s most fun game of D&D, and in “The Perils of Peekablue” the characters themselves have to role play -- taking on disguises in order to infiltrate a club to gather information that will hopefully help their far-away friends. In true RPG fashion, these disguises help the characters become more comfortable with themselves. Speaking of disguises, one of the show’s most interesting characters — the non-binary shapeshifter Double Trouble (Jacob Tobia) — shows up, and the dark turn things take by the end is a great example of the very real stakes that undergird She-Ra’s final two seasons. —C.H.