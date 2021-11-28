35 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can shop right now — up to $1,000 off
You may be counting down the hours until Cyber Monday, but some of the best deals on TVs are already available. Whether you're a fan of tech products from popular brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, or you're looking for a high-resolution OLED, QLED, UHD TV, now's your chance to find the perfect model for your streaming needs without paying full price. To help you shop what may feel like an endless landscape of TV markdowns, we've rounded up some of the biggest deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.
If you're looking for a large screen, there are numerous 75-inch TVs on sale — you can save $200 on this Samsung Class 4K Crystal LED Smart TV at Walmart, $350 on this LG NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV at Target, and $402 on this Samsung QLED Q60A Series Smart TV at Amazon. If you want something even bigger, this whopping 85-inch Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is on sale for $1,998 — that's over $500 off the original price of $2,499.99.
Amazon Fire TVs are also discounted. These Omni Series and 4-Series models are both 55-inches long and 27 percent off. If you're looking for a TV with a smaller footprint, this 32-inch TCL LED Roku Smart TV is discounted by over $40, so you add it to your cart for less than $160, and this 24-inch Insignia Smart Fire TV is under $100 right now.
You may notice that some TVs are labeled as "OLED" or "QLED." OLED TVs are known for their top-grade contrast and deeper blacks, while QLED TVs are known for their impressive brightness and color. Regardless of which technology you value more, there's an opportunity for you to save. For those searching for an OLED TV, this 65-inch LG C1 Series Smart TV is marked down by over $700, so you can snag it for $1,796.99. Those who prefer QLED models can save $100 on this 65-inch Samsung Smart TV and add it to your cart for $847.99.
Check out more of the best Cyber Monday TV deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy below.
Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals
Under 55 inches:
- Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- Toshiba 43-inch 4K Smart Fire TV, $289.99 (orig. $369.99)
- Hisense 50-inch Quantum ULED 4K Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Sony X90J 50-inch Bravia XR Smart TV, $898 (orig. $1,099.99)
55 inches and above:
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart TV, $379.99 (orig. $519.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series Smart TV, $409.99 (orig. $559.99)
- LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,796.99 (orig. $2,499.99)
- Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series Smart TV, $1,097.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- Sony X85J 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $1,998 (orig. $2,499.99)
Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals
Under 55 inches:
- TCL 32-inch Class LED Roku Smart TV, $159 (orig. $199.99)
- Sony 32-inch Class 720P HD LED Smart TV, $298 (orig. $349)
- Samsung 32-inch Class The Frame QLED Smart TV, $447.99 (orig. $599.99)
- Samsung 43-inch The Sero Smart QLED TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
55 inches and above:
- Vizio 55-inch Class V-Series SmartCast Smart TV, $428 (orig. $492)
- TCL 55-inch Class QLED Roku Smart TV, $398 (orig. $699.99)
- Samsung 65-inch Class QLED Smart TV, $847.99 (orig. $947.99)
- Samsung 75-inch Class 4K Crystal LED Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,197.99)
- LG 77-inch OLED C1 Series Smart TV, $2,896.99 (orig. $3,999.99)
Target Cyber Monday TV deals
Under 55 inches:
- Element 24-inch 720p HD LED TV, $89.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Vizio D-Series 32-inch Smart TV, $219.99 (orig. $239.99)
- LG OLED C1 Series 48-inch 4K Smart TV, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
- TCL 50″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $359.99 (orig. $469.99)
- Sony XR50X90J 50-inch Bravia XR Smart TV, $898 (orig. $1,299.99)
55 inches and above:
- Sony 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV, $649.99 (orig. $799.99)
- Samsung 55-inch QLED 4K UHD Smart TV, $699.99 (orig. $849.99)
- LG 75-inch NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV, $999.99 (orig. $1,349.99)
Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals
Under 55 inches:
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Insignia 42-inch Class F20 Series LED Smart Fire TV, $229.99 (orig. $289.99)
- LG 43-inch Class UP7000 Series Smart webOS TV, $329.99 (orig. $379.99)
55 inches and above:
- Sony 55-inch Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED Smart Google TV, $1,399.99 (orig. $1,799.99)
- Sony 65-inch Class Bravia XR X90J Series Smart Google TV, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- Samsung 70-inch Class 4K Crystal Smart Tizen TV, $599.99 (orig. $749.99)
- Samsung 75-inch Class QLED Smart Tizen TV, $1,899.99 (orig. $2,799.99)
- Samsung 85-inch Class QLED Smart Tizen TV, $2,999.99 (orig. $3,699.99)
- LG 86-inch Class UP8770 Series Smart webOS TV, $1,499.99 (orig. $1,899.99)
