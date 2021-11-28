Shopping

35 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can shop right now — up to $1,000 off

Epic savings on TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and more.
By Sarah Toscano November 28, 2021 at 05:00 PM EST
You may be counting down the hours until Cyber Monday, but some of the best deals on TVs are already available. Whether you're a fan of tech products from popular brands like Sony, Samsung, and LG, or you're looking for a high-resolution OLED, QLED, UHD TV, now's your chance to find the perfect model for your streaming needs without paying full price. To help you shop what may feel like an endless landscape of TV markdowns, we've rounded up some of the biggest deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

If you're looking for a large screen, there are numerous 75-inch TVs on sale — you can save $200 on this Samsung Class 4K Crystal LED Smart TV at Walmart, $350 on this LG NanoCell 4K UHD Smart TV at Target, and $402 on this Samsung QLED Q60A Series Smart TV at Amazon. If you want something even bigger, this whopping 85-inch Sony X85J 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is on sale for $1,998 — that's over $500 off the original price of $2,499.99.

Amazon Fire TVs are also discounted. These Omni Series and 4-Series models are both 55-inches long and 27 percent off. If you're looking for a TV with a smaller footprint, this 32-inch TCL LED Roku Smart TV is discounted by over $40, so you add it to your cart for less than $160, and this 24-inch Insignia Smart Fire TV is under $100 right now.

You may notice that some TVs are labeled as "OLED" or "QLED." OLED TVs are known for their top-grade contrast and deeper blacks, while QLED TVs are known for their impressive brightness and color. Regardless of which technology you value more, there's an opportunity for you to save. For those searching for an OLED TV, this 65-inch LG C1 Series Smart TV is marked down by over $700, so you can snag it for $1,796.99. Those who prefer QLED models can save $100 on this 65-inch Samsung Smart TV and add it to your cart for $847.99. 

Check out more of the best Cyber Monday TV deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy below.

Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Credit: Amazon

Under 55 inches:

55 inches and above:

Walmart Cyber Monday TV deals

Credit: Walmart

Under 55 inches:

55 inches and above:

Target Cyber Monday TV deals

Credit: Target

Under 55 inches:

55 inches and above:

Best Buy Cyber Monday TV deals

Credit: Sony

Under 55 inches:

55 inches and above:

