The 25 best episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm

1. "Trick or Treat" (season 2, episode 3)

Curb knows how to turn even the most banal questions — like, say, "How old is too old to trick-or-treat?" — into battlefields. After Larry refuses to give candy to a pair of un-costumed teens on Halloween, the David's yard is vandalized with toilet paper and graffiti ("bald a--hole" is spray-painted on their door). The cops are called, and they're both confounded by Larry (a pattern that's repeated, ad nauseam), disagreeing with his description of the graffiti as a "hate crime." Their attempt at explaining the meaning of a "social contract" to him (not knowing, as we do, that this is a man for whom the term holds no meaning) is a comedic delight.

Later, while waiting in line to see a friend's play, Larry whistles a Richard Wagner refrain within earshot of a fellow Jewish man, who angrily informs him that the German composer was an antisemite and Larry's enjoyment of his music makes him a "self-loathing Jew." In true Curb fashion, once Larry figures out that this man is also the father of one of the trick-or-treat vandals, he hires an orchestra to play Wagner's music outside of the man's house, the classiest payback ever.