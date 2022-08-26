The best comedy series on HBO Max right now
If you're looking for a good laugh, HBO Max is a reliable one-stop shop for some of the best comedy series to binge, and EW is here to help make your way through the catalog. From Issa Rae's latest project, Rap Sh!t — which is loosely based on the popular rap duo City Girls — to the Emmy-winning series Barry, we've gathered new standouts and old favorites for you to dig into. Whether you want something more satirical or just outright hysterical, here are the best comedies streaming on HBO Max right now.
Gordita Chronicles
From one of the writers of Netflix's Selena: The Series, Claudia Forestieri now, deservedly, steps into a creator role with Gordita Chronicles on HBO Max. The show follows a Dominican family assimilating to their new life in Miami after the father of the Castelli's gets hired as a marketing executive at an airline in the city. The show, based on Forestieri's own life experiences, is narrated by 12-year-old Cucu Castelli (Olivia Goncalves) who is actively discovering American customs — such as what we have for breakfast and how we drive — that many may see as commonplace, but she sees as a quirk from what she's used to in the DR. The humor comes from the family — consisting of Cucu, father Victor (Juan Javier Cardenas), mother Adela (Diana-Maria Riva) and sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz) — learning what it means to live in Miami while keeping the heart of the family beating.
Despite the show being a critical success for the streamer, HBO Max said in a statement to EW on July 30 that Gordita Chronicles is being canceled. Executive producers Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña said in a joint statement that they are "heartbroken" by HBO Max's decision to steer away from family programming and let go of the series.
"We continue to be blown away by the overwhelmingly positive critical response coupled with our growing audience numbers, which prove that viewers recognize the importance of this show's existence and the crucial space it is filling for Latinx content in the media landscape."
Despite its cancellation, all 10 hilarious episodes of the series are still available to view on the streamer.
If you liked Gordita Chronicles, you might also enjoy: One Day at a Time, streaming on Netflix.
Hacks
This buddy comedy features an unlikely pair: Ava (Hannah Einbinder), a millennial comedy writer ousted by the industry, and Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a seasoned Las Vegas stand-up comedian. Luckily, their agent Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) brings the two together to help revamp Deborah's career. Hacks is a witty comedy filled with humorous jabs between the leading ladies and unexpected situations that are beyond laughable — like being stranded in the middle of the desert and scrambling for ashes in a dumpster.
Season two ended on a strong final bow in the finale, but despite the ending, the show just got a season three. Downs — who co-wrote the series with fellow creator (and his partner) Lucia Aniello — told EW that the conclusion of the second season was more so motivated by the story.
"We wanted to feel like there was resolution and it was really satisfying," he said. "And I think when you feel really satisfied at the end. It can often feel like something final…We feel like this is only the second chapter in a larger story that we want to tell."
If you liked Hacks, you might also enjoy: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Rap Sh!t
Rap Sh!t isn't just for fans of rap and hip-hop, though it makes the genres near-irrististible as we meet the estranged high school duo of Shawna (Aida Osman), a college dropout eagerly pushing to get her socially conscious music off the ground, and Mia (KaMillion), a single mother trying to give her daughter the best life. As Issa Rae's second project with HBO after the celebrated series Insecure, the show highlights the importance of friendship between Black women as we see the two Miami girls navigate their way into the music industry after their spontaneous rap on Instagram Live goes viral.
The comedy series tells a story common for many female rappers today, more specifically, City Girls. In fact, Yung Miami and JT of the IRL rap duo are co-executive producers of the show. While it doesn't document their specific rise to fame, Rap Sh!t gives viewers an inside look at what it takes to make it big, supplying plenty of reliable laughs along the way.
If you liked Rap Sh!t, you might also enjoy: Atlanta, streaming on Hulu.
The Rehearsal
The Rehearsal, a docu-comedy created, written, directed by, and starring Nathan Fielder, takes any and every possible awkward situation and pushes it to an extreme that can only keep laughs coming at every turn. Fielder's deadpan comedy style is unlike your typical show, and perfectly complements the concept of the series: using HBO's backing and budget to help real people practice difficult conversations and scenarios.
While the person rehearses the conversation with an actor, Fielder stands nearby with a laptop in hand to direct them through the situation — definitely outlandish as it blurs the lines between sketches and realism, but that's where the comedy thrives. From helping people admit to their lies to simulating life with a child for a woman looking to be a mother — real kids and all — the show will have your eyes widen with shock as you laugh, sometimes uncomfortably, but in the best way, along with Fielder's schemes.
If you liked The Rehearsal, you might enjoy: I Think You Should Leave, streaming on Netflix.
Barry
If you're looking for something with a little thrill without sacrificing humor, the Emmy-winning series Barry, created by Bill Hader, is the way to go. The comedy follows Barry Berkman (Hader), a hitman from Cleveland who travels to Los Angeles on assignment to kill his next victim, but ends up finding a new career path in the City of Angels: acting. As he tries to pursue his new passion on stage in Gene Cousineau's (Henry Winkler) acting class, he must figure out how to cut his ties to his criminal past to take on a more enticing role.
The third season, which premiered its last episode in June, has taken a brand new, more gut-wrenching tone as Barry embarks on a redemption arc. Fellow writer and producer of Barry, Alec Berg, told EW that the tone of atonement had been set up from the very beginning, and season 3 allowed them to take a deeper dive.
"The idea of redemption and earning forgiveness and giving to others so that someone is let off the hook or doesn't owe anyone… all that stuff started coalescing," Berg said. "I wish I could say that we just sat down and went, 'That's it,' and we wrote it. But it takes a lot of wandering in the desert to get to that."
If you liked Barry, you might also enjoy: Better Call Saul, streaming on Netflix.
Minx
Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) has an idea for a feminist magazine but there's one problem: it isn't marketable. When Doug (New Girl alum Jake Johnson) swoops in with an idea to put nude men in the magazine to get it on the shelves, she takes the suggestion and becomes and publisher of the first erotic magazine for women. Along with constant full-frontal male nudity (including a montage of flaccid penises auditioning for a part in the magazine) comes constant witty humor in Minx, a period dramedy that takes place in the 1970s.
The series premiered on HBO Max in March 2022, concluded in April, and was renewed for season two by May — making it the perfect time to binge before the new season makes its way to the streaming service. Lovibond told EW that the comedy series also holds a message on the complexities of feminism that still applies today.
"The things that we are talking about are still present 50 years later," Lovibond said. "We're still having those conversations, still having to argue for women's right to choose. We're still learning that feminism isn't one-size-fits-all."
If you liked Minx, you might also enjoy: Love Life, streaming on HBO Max.
Our Flag Means Death
Travel farther back in time to the 1700s with Our Flag Means Death, HBO Max's pirate rom-com that has turned heads for its hilarious characters and significant LGBTQ+ representation. The energetic comedy is loosely based on the real-life Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) who left his lavish life in Barbados to prove himself as a pirate aboard the ship named "Revenge." The cheeky farce featuring Taika Waititi as Blackbeard and Joel Fry as Frenchie also has a soft side, depicting heartfelt queer romances for its leading characters.
The show has particularly been praised for its depiction of the LGBTQ+ community, including a nonbinary pirate aboard the ship played by Vico Ortiz. Ortiz told EW that part of what made their character, and the queer storylines, so authentic was the writers' room that reflected the diversity on screen.
"Well, when I first read the script, I cried. I was like, 'I can't believe that I'm not even asking for this to be a thing,'" Ortiz said. "In part, it's because we had three non-binary writers in the writers' room. So there's already this space in which this character is being nurtured and taken care of. It's not just like, 'Oh, we're going to hire a non-binary actor to do this. And then they'll fend for themselves.'"
If you liked Our Flag Means Death, you might also enjoy: What We Do in the Shadows, streaming on Hulu.
Tuca & Bertie
Tuca & Bertie strolls its way to Adult Swim (and HBO Max) for its second and third seasons after being canceled by Netflix following season one in 2019. From the mind of BoJack Horseman producer and production designer Lisa Hanawalt Tuca & Bertie follows the same animated comedic style, now in the form of human-sized birds and anthropomorphic plants. Tiffany Haddish voices Tuca, a spontaneous toucan, while Ali Wong plays Bertie, Tuca's high-flying best friend and neighbor who is focused on her career. The comedy also features a star-studded supporting cast, including Steven Yeun, John Early, Richard E. Grant, and Reggie Watts.
Hanawalt told EW that she wanted to create something like Broad City but in the realm of animation. There have been animated shows created by women, like Steven Universe, but being aimed at children, there's limited potential for heavy and mature themes woven into relatable laughs. She wanted to have a comedic animation for adults that reflected the honest, yet comedic lives of women, such as the nuances of substance abuse and assault.
"Tuca & Bertie is about women in their 30s and what that tension is going to look like as they part ways," Hanawalt said. "I wanted a bit more conflict and tension between the characters."
If you liked Tuca & Bertie, you might also enjoy: Fairfax, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
PAUSE with Sam Jay
SNL writer Sam Jay brings a late-night talk show comedy to HBO Max with PAUSE with Sam Jay. The series created by the comedian brings unfiltered conversations surrounding race to the table in amusing and often unexpected moments between friends. From casual conversations in her apartment to taking to the podium as a faux TV court judge, Sam has a witty take on exploring racism and homophobia through comedy, allowing people to laugh while those from the respective communities can air out how they're feeling.
Season two just finished airing on HBO in July 2022, giving you the perfect opportunity to binge if you're looking for something that'll jab on social issues in a witty and compassionate form.
If you liked PAUSE with Sam Jay, you might also enjoy: Ziwe, streaming on Showtime.
The Other Two
We've all seen the tween heartthrob make it big, but what about their adult siblings? The Other Two tackles this question with an angle on the absurd, going into the lives of Cary (Drew Tarver), a gay actor trying to make it big, and Brook (Heléne Yorke), a former professional dancer, as they fall into the shadow of their successful kid brother Chase (Case Walker). To wrap up the Dubek family, Molly Shannon plays their mother who easily finds Chase to be her favorite child and uses her portion of the fame to become a successful daytime talk show host.
The Other Two puts the family through absurd situations on their journey through fame, but along the way, they find triumphs as well. The Other Two may have aired its most recent season in 2021, but season three is coming up in September 2022.
If you liked The Other Two, you might also enjoy: Search Party, streaming on HBO Max.
Related content:
Comments