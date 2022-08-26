The best comedy series on HBO Max right now

Gordita Chronicles

From one of the writers of Netflix's Selena: The Series, Claudia Forestieri now, deservedly, steps into a creator role with Gordita Chronicles on HBO Max. The show follows a Dominican family assimilating to their new life in Miami after the father of the Castelli's gets hired as a marketing executive at an airline in the city. The show, based on Forestieri's own life experiences, is narrated by 12-year-old Cucu Castelli (Olivia Goncalves) who is actively discovering American customs — such as what we have for breakfast and how we drive — that many may see as commonplace, but she sees as a quirk from what she's used to in the DR. The humor comes from the family — consisting of Cucu, father Victor (Juan Javier Cardenas), mother Adela (Diana-Maria Riva) and sister Emilia (Savannah Nicole Ruiz) — learning what it means to live in Miami while keeping the heart of the family beating.

Despite the show being a critical success for the streamer, HBO Max said in a statement to EW on July 30 that Gordita Chronicles is being canceled. Executive producers Eva Longoria and Zoe Saldaña said in a joint statement that they are "heartbroken" by HBO Max's decision to steer away from family programming and let go of the series.

"We continue to be blown away by the overwhelmingly positive critical response coupled with our growing audience numbers, which prove that viewers recognize the importance of this show's existence and the crucial space it is filling for Latinx content in the media landscape."

Despite its cancellation, all 10 hilarious episodes of the series are still available to view on the streamer.

