Amazon and Walmart have both started rolling out hundreds of deals with some of the biggest price cuts on 4K (and even 8K) smart TVs this year, with discounts as large as $2,002 off Samsung's most luxurious Terrace outdoor QLED 4K TV. Coveted screens like LG and Sony's OLED TVs with the most spectacular colors and definitions you can buy are discounted too. It's rare for OLED TVs to go on sale, so no wonder LG's 65-inch option from its C1 Series is already topping best-seller charts at Amazon.