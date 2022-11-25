The best Black Friday deals on TVs from Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy start at just $100
Another year is coming to an end, which means the holiday season is just around the corner. It's also a favorite time of year for savvy shoppers who have been waiting all year to pick up big-ticket items for less.
This year, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Best Buy are putting all kinds of TVs on sale for Black Friday. Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more are being discounted by as much as 43 percent for the official kickoff to the holiday shopping season. If you didn't take advantage of the early deals running at Amazon and other retailers earlier this month, not to worry — you can still score a new screen starting at under $100.
With so many great Black Friday deals to choose from, we put together the best ones for you below.
The 5 Best Black Friday TV Deals Overall
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99) at amazon.com
- Price Drop: Hisense 40" Class A4G Series LED Full HD Smart Vidaa TV, $99.99 (orig. $249.99) at bestbuy.com
- LG - 50" Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $299.99 (orig. $379.99) at bestbuy.com
- Samsung 75-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,297.99 (orig. $2,099.99) at walmart.com
- Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A95K Series: BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV, $2,998 (orig. $3,999.99) at amazon.com
For small spaces, it's tough to beat the price and quality of the Insignia 32-Inch F20 Smart Fire TV, on sale for $100 right now at Amazon. One shopper deemed it a "great TV" at a "terrific" price. The 720-pixel screen comes with a voice remote and lets you easily stream your favorite shows from services you're subscribed to.
A splurge-worthy TV is the Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A95K Series: BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV, an Amazon's Choice pick on sale for 25 percent off. It's worthy of the title since it comes with Google Assistant to help you navigate streaming services like the Bravia Core app, included at no extra charge. You can even stream from an iPhone or iPad with its AirPlay2 support.
If you don't need such a big TV, consider the LG - 50″ Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV instead. At 50 inches, it's still a good size, and it's on sale at Best Buy for $300, making it a smart choice. The excellent picture and sound quality are thanks to the Gen 5 AI Processor 4K, and streaming from most platforms is no problem. LG also includes more than 300 free channels.
Smaller in size and in budget, the Hisense 40″ Class A4G Series LED Full HD Smart Vidaa TV is another great Best Buy deal. It's on sale for just $100 (it's normally $250!), and it delivers a quality 1080-pixel picture. The Motion Rate 120 technology means action-packed sports and games look great with no lag time. Shoppers have said installation is easy and the quality is great.
To shop by retailer, scroll below and score your new favorite TV at a fantastic price on Black Friday weekend.
Best Black Friday TV Deals at Amazon
- Amazon Fire 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $519.99)
- Amazon Fire TV 50″ Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $509.99)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K UHD Q80B Series Direct Full Array Quantum HDR 12x, $997.99 (orig. $1,397.99)
- Sony 75 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series LED Smart Google TV, $1,198 (orig. $1,298)
- LG OLED C1 Series 48" Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV, $1,039.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,797.99 (orig. $2,997.99)
- Sony A90J 83 Inch TV: BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV, $4,798 (orig. $5,999.99)
A solid choice in a larger size is the Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum HDR Smart TV. It's marked down by 40 percent on Amazon for Black Friday, bringing the price to $1,800. It's more of a splurge, but it's worth it for the slim profile and 8.3 million pixels that deliver amazing picture quality.
The gamers in your household will love the Sony 75 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X85K Series LED Smart Google TV. It's specifically designed to provide an upgraded gaming experience when paired with PlayStation 5, though it also works just as well for watching TV and movies. A satisfied gamer said "the picture is great" and the TV overall is "amazing."
Best Black Friday TV Deals at Best Buy
- TCL - 50″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $239.99 (orig. $339.99)
- Insignia 55-Inch F30 Series LED Smart Fire TV, $279.99 (orig. $449.99)
- Samsung - 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $579.99 (orig. $849.99)
- LG - 75" Class UP7300PUC LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $569.99 (orig. $799.99)
- Samsung - 85″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,399.99)
- Samsung - 55″ Class The Frame QLED 4k Smart Tizen TV, $999.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- LG - 65″ Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart webOS TV, $1,699.99 (orig. $2,099.99)
- Sony 65-Inch Bravia XR 480K 4K OLED Google TV, $1,699.99 (orig. $1,999.99)
Best Buy is offering some tempting deals on TVs for Black Friday. The Insignia 55-Inch F30 Series LED Smart Fire TV is $170 off, bringing the price down to $280. It has 4K Ultra HD and DTS Studio Sound for excellent viewing and sound quality. Alexa will help you stream just about anything under the sun, too.
Or opt for the Samsung - 85″ Class 7 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV for a much bigger picture with amazing 4K resolution. It's on sale for $998, which is a great deal for such a large high-quality TV. Reviewers love it, saying they can't believe how great its picture quality is.
Best Black Friday TV Deals at Target
- TCL 32-Inch Class 3 Series LED Smart Roku TV, $139.99 (orig. $229.99)
- TCL 40″ Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku, $199.99 (orig. $349.99)
- TCL 43″ 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV, $229.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Samsung 43-Inch Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series, $279.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Hisense 55″ 4K UHD Smart Google TV, $299.99 (orig. $349.99)
- LG 43-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart LED TV, $299.99 (orig. $379.99)
- Price Drop: Vizio 65-Inch Class M6 Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV, $459.99 (orig. $719.99)
- Sony 55″ Class X80K Series 4K HDR LED with smart Google TV, $579.99 (orig. $749.99)
- Sony 55″ Class BRAVIA XR X90K Series 4K HDR Full Array LED TV, $899.99 (orig. $1,299.99)
Target is offering several Black Friday deals on TVs under $1,000 — in fact, most of our top deals are under $500. The TCL 40″ Class 3-Series Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku is on sale for 43 percent off the regular price, making it a $200 TV. Reviewers have said it's easy to set up and simple to use, and they love clear picture quality.
The TCL 43″ 4k UHD HDR Smart Roku TV is also on sale for 43 percent off. It has 4K picture quality, which is a much higher resolution than Full HD TVs. It, too, includes Roku for easy streaming. One shopper even called it the "best TV ever."
Target also has the Sony 55″ Class X80K Series 4K HDR LED with smart Google TV. This TV is designed to sit flush for an even better experience when you're watching your favorite show or a new movie. You'll love the brilliant colors and immersive feel of the TV.
And you can't go wrong with the Samsung 43-Inch Smart 4K Crystal HDR UHD TV TU7000 Series, either. Its HDR and 4K processor ensure you can see nearly every shade of the rainbow in crystal-clear color. It's good for gamers, too, since it automatically updates its setting to optimize games.
Best Black Friday TV Deals at Walmart
- Onn 32-Inch LED Roku Smart TV, $108 (orig. $144)
- Hisense 43-Inch UHD LED XClass Smart TV, $198 (orig. $295)
- Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV, $298 (orig. $358)
- Samsung 75-Inch Class Q60B 4K Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,399.99)
- Samsung 75-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV, $1,297.99 (orig. $2,099.99)
Walmart's got some pretty sweet deals on TVs for Black Friday, starting with one that's on sale for just over $100. The Onn 32-inch LED Roku Smart TV has a 720-pixel resolution and is perfect for smaller spaces. Plus, it lets you choose from over half a million shows and movies thanks to built-in Roku.
If you want a slightly larger TV, consider the Hisense 43-Inch UHD LED XClass Smart TV. For just under $200, you'll get a 4K Ultra HD picture that's quadruple the resolution of a 1080-pixel screen. This TV also includes a voice-activated remote control for easy channel surfing and streamer searching.
The Vizio 50-Inch Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV is another solid 4K Ultra HD pick. It has a full array backlight, which makes for a better viewing experience overall. Its SmartCast feature lets you quickly connect to popular streaming platforms such as Netflix and HBO Max.
And if you're willing to splurge a bit, check out Walmart's deal on the Samsung 75-Inch Class Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV. It's normally $2,100, but it's on sale for just under $1,300 right now. It's a smart TV that's loved by Walmart shoppers, if its 5,000+ five-star ratings are any indication.
These Black Friday TV deals won't last forever, so order your favorite now while it's on sale and in stock.
Buy It! Insignia 55-Inch F30 Series LED Smart Fire TV, $279.99 (orig. $449.99) at bestbuy.com
Buy It! Sony 55" Class X80K Series 4K HDR LED with smart Google TV, $579.99 (orig. $749.99) at target.com
Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 50" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $509.99) at amazon.com
Buy It! Samsung 75-Inch Class Q60B 4K Smart TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,399.99) at walmart.com
