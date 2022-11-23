7 Black Friday streaming deals to shop now — including Hulu for 75 percent off
Black Friday is commonly associated with discounts on tech and big-ticket appliances, but sometimes, the most exciting deals can't be packed and shipped in a box. Tons of the world's most popular video and streaming platforms have slashed prices on subscription packages for the occasion. It's the perfect time to try the one you've been eyeing — because what's the holiday season without endless entertainment at your fingertips?
Some of Amazon Prime Video's most popular streaming channels are now available for $1.99 for the first two months. Depending on the channel, that could save you up to $18 per year; for context, its popular movie and docuseries channel Starz is usually $8.99 per month, while Showtime clocks in at $10.99 per month. To access these deals, you'll need to have a Prime membership, so if you don't currently have one sign up now for a 30-day free trial.
Subscribe now! Prime Video channels, $1.99 per month at amazon.com
Other streaming platforms offering major promotions include Peacock for a whopping 80 percent off its premium plans for certain subscribers and Hulu, whose ad-supported annual plan is just $1.99 per month through the end of Cyber Monday. It's also your last chance to score Disney+ at its current price, which will increase by $2.50 per month, or $30 per year for an annual subscription, on December 8.
Below, we've rounded up 7 of the best video and streaming deals you can buy right now.
Best Amazon Prime Video Subscription Deals
Amazon streaming service Starz is home to critically-acclaimed documentaries like Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, along with legendary '90s movies for the whole family to enjoy, including Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire. Showtime, on the other hand, has gained a loyal following for its eclectic variety of original series, including dystopian drama Yellowjackets and tongue-in-cheek comedy sketch show Ziwe.
Paramount+ is the place to go for buzzy series like RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King, along with quintessential movies and shows from Nickelodeon, MTV, and Comedy Central. And if you're a Trekkie, you'll be pleased to learn the service carries every single Star Trek film and TV show, spanning from the original 1979 movie all the way to the new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series, which was even nominated for an Emmy nomination.
If you prefer live TV, consider investing in AMC+, where you can stream some of your favorite channels in real-time. You can choose from AMC, BBC America, IFC, and more. The channel is also home to tons of The Walking Dead spin-off shows, including Tales of the Walking Dead, World Beyond, and Talking Dead. Looking for more movie options? AMC+ offers a lot of great choices there as well. It has multiple Halloween movies available, as well as two of the Ghostbuster films, which makes this channel perfect for horror lovers and comedy fans alike.
Subscribe now! Starz, $1.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month)
Subscribe now! Showtime, $1.99 per month (orig. $10.99 per month)
Subscribe now! Paramount+, $1.99 per month (orig. $9.99 per month)
Subscribe now! AMC+, $1.99 per month (orig. $8.99 per month)
Best Disney+ Subscription Deals
There's no time like the present to invest in Disney's cutting-edge streaming service. Disney+ is full of Disney Pixar favorites old and new, like Ratatouille and the 2022 blockbuster Turning Red. Longtime subscribers know the platform also contains some incredible original series and movies — viewers who crave adventure should watch Jungle Cruise, Star Wars fans will love The Mandalorian, and Marvel aficionados need to check out WandaVision.
Beyond that, you'll save on Hulu and ESPN+ when you purchase them in a Disney+ bundle. Hulu offers a massive inventory of award-winning films, like The Royal Tenenbaums and Parasite, plus original series ranging from family comedy Only Murders in the Building to ultra-dramatic titles like The Handmaid's Tale. As you probably guessed, ESPN+ is a one-stop shop for live sporting events and exclusive post-game coverage.
Subscribe now! Disney+, $7.99 per month ($10.99 per month starting December 8)
Other Streaming Subscription Deals
There are two distinct Hulu plans available, but right now, you can grab the best deal on its ad-supported subscription. Meanwhile, Peacock has become a must-have streaming platform thanks to its mix of dramatic programming (think Vampire Academy and Law & Order) and reality shows like Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. It also contains many fan-favorite series that you can rewatch or introduce yourself to for the first time, including The Office and Parks and Recreation.
Subscribe now! Hulu with Ads, $1.99 per month (orig. $7.99 per month)
Subscribe now! Peacock, $0.99 per month with code SAVEBIG (orig. $4.99 per month)
