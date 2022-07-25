The best Apple TV+ shows to watch right now

Severance

With 14 Emmy nominations in tow, sci-fi/dark comedy-thriller Severance, from creator Dan Erickson and directors Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, focuses on a group of tech workers — including Adam Scott, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken — who undergo a procedure known as "severance," splitting their memories between home and work. Productive workers don't need to be bogged down by problems at home, and wouldn't it be great to leave your work troubles at the office door? However, this is a trippy thriller, so things tend to go horribly wrong.

Lumon, the nefarious technology company at the heart of Severance, captures the worst nightmares of our current capitalist hellscape and ponders a scenario in which we could split ourselves effectively in two to better pursue that ever-elusive notion of work-life balance. The intriguing concept centers on Mark (Scott), a grieving history teacher mourning his dead wife who gets to turn off his feelings every time he enters the basement floor of Lumon HQ, a stark white environment that is both cold and alienating. What follows is a profound reflection on technology, productivity, and memory that EW's Kristen Baldwin says, "broadens beyond aloof sci-fi into a captivating blend of religious horror and suspense thriller."

