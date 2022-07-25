The best Apple TV+ shows to watch right now
While other services battle it out for supremacy in the streaming wars, Apple TV+ is quietly and consistently producing some of the best shows of the modern era. By mixing and matching genres and carefully curating its offerings, Apple TV+ has created a streaming platform where bittersweet sports comedies like Ted Lasso and mash-up murder mysteries like The Afterparty can live comfortably next to mind-melting psychological thrillers like Shining Girls and powerful prestige fare like Pachinko. Overwhelmed? Don't be: We break down the shows that you need to be watching on Apple TV+ right now.
Severance
With 14 Emmy nominations in tow, sci-fi/dark comedy-thriller Severance, from creator Dan Erickson and directors Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, focuses on a group of tech workers — including Adam Scott, John Turturro, Patricia Arquette, and Christopher Walken — who undergo a procedure known as "severance," splitting their memories between home and work. Productive workers don't need to be bogged down by problems at home, and wouldn't it be great to leave your work troubles at the office door? However, this is a trippy thriller, so things tend to go horribly wrong.
Lumon, the nefarious technology company at the heart of Severance, captures the worst nightmares of our current capitalist hellscape and ponders a scenario in which we could split ourselves effectively in two to better pursue that ever-elusive notion of work-life balance. The intriguing concept centers on Mark (Scott), a grieving history teacher mourning his dead wife who gets to turn off his feelings every time he enters the basement floor of Lumon HQ, a stark white environment that is both cold and alienating. What follows is a profound reflection on technology, productivity, and memory that EW's Kristen Baldwin says, "broadens beyond aloof sci-fi into a captivating blend of religious horror and suspense thriller."
Slow Horses
James Bond, these spies are not. Based on the Slough House books by British novelist Mick Herron, high-octane espionage drama Slow Horses focuses on the denizens of Slough House, a purgatory for "slow horses," or English intelligence operatives who have flamed out spectacularly. Overseen with gruff irritation by often flatulent and always offensive spook Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), Slough House is where failed spies go to die and its operatives dream of one day making it back to Regents Park, where their careers all went wrong.
Among those stuck in Slough House is River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) — a one-time golden boy and grandson of Regents Park big cheese David Cartwright (Jonathan Pryce) — whose own career went down in flames, much to the irritation of (or perhaps because of) current MI5 bigwig Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas), an icy authoritarian whose belief in the rule of law is often murky at best. When the slow horses are drawn into a kidnapping plot, they race to save the victim, unaware of the larger chess game being played by Taverner and others. The highly addictive Slow Horses already shot its second season and has been commissioned for a third and a fourth (shooting this summer), so rest assured that there's life ahead for Jackson Lamb and Co.
Ted Lasso
Believe: this Emmy Award-winning feel-good sports comedy is about far more than just sports. In its sophomore season, Ted Lasso — co-created by Bill Lawrence (Scrubs) — deepens all of its characters, including its titular lead, perpetually chipper American college football coach Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), who left behind a failed marriage to coach a struggling British football (read: soccer) team in Blighty. There, he encounters a ragtag team of oddballs and resistance from the team's divorcée owner (Hannah Waddingham), whom he wins over with home-baked biscuits and his aw-shucks charm.
Instead of coasting on its first season, the "sweeter, weirder" second season of Ted Lasso chose to take a more difficult route, exploring Ted's motivations and pushing his adoring assistant coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) to new extremes. The beloved comedy boasts a stellar cast that also includes Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Jeremy Swift, Phil Dunster, Brenden Hunt, and countless others. Ted Lasso is ultimately a comedy that will make you laugh and cry and perhaps see the world with a bit more clarity and compassion. Couldn't we all make do with that right now?
Mythic Quest
Created by It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, workplace comedy Mythic Quest centers on the employees of a video game studio responsible for one of the industry's biggest hits who are anything but responsible adults. Creative director Ian Grimm (McElhenny) constantly clashes with his lead engineer — and later co-director — Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao) over the creative direction of the titular MMORPG Mythic Quest and just about everyone else at the company. The result is if you crossed the workplace dynamics of The Office with the caustic humor of Sunny but doubled down on the weird, niche factors.
Rounding out the ensemble cast are F. Murray Abraham, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Ashly Burch, and Jessie Ennis. While some shows would have been content to merely focus on workplace shenanigans, Mythic Quest continually tests the elasticity of its format, producing episodes set in the 1970s or without its main characters altogether. The result is one of the most original, incisive, and compelling comedies on television right now. Pause your Elden Ring playthrough and watch this instead.
For All Mankind
From the visionary mind of Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) comes this alternate-history drama about the space race between the United States and Russia. In the reality posited by the show, the Soviet Union staked its claim as the victor when it landed on the moon first in 1969. In response to the Russians' success, America pushes itself to surpass its rival, bringing women and minorities (who were excluded from the space program) into the heart of the international competition to claim the stars and build the first lunar base.
The alternate history of For All Mankind becomes a canvas to look at the social and political realities of the 20th century, where "female pilots like Tracy Stevens (Sarah Jones) and Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger) get fast-tracked at NASA and find themselves struggling against both their own inexperience and the entrenched sexism of American patriarchy." The stellar cast also includes Joel Kinnaman (The Killing), Michael Dorman, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, and Jodi Balfour. As the Cold War heats up again in our reality, it's worth revisiting our rivalry with the Soviet Union as seen through the warped mirror of For All Mankind.
The Afterparty
As former classmates reunite at a high school reunion, the afterparty — held at a luxe mansion owned by former loser-turned-hot Hollywood star Xavier (Dave Franco) — turns deadly when their host is found dead, the subject of an apparent murder. Arriving at the scene of the crime, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) begins questioning each of the guests about their version of the night's events and soon, everyone's secrets start tumbling out "in classic Agatha Christie fashion," about why all the classmates hated Xavier.
Those classmates include Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ike Barinholtz, Ben Schwartz, Ilana Glazer, and Jamie Demetriou, and this deft murder mystery incorporates filmmaking elements of animation, musicals, slasher horror, action, romantic comedy, police procedurals, and more as Danner races to uncover the truth of who killed Xavier and why… and perhaps prove herself in the process. Created by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, The Afterparty is a clever and inventive spin on the whodunit, as full of laughs and revelations as it is with creative flourishes.
The Essex Serpent
Based on the novel by Sarah Perry, The Essex Serpent is an atmospheric period drama centered on Cora Seaborne (Claire Danes), a London widow and amateur scientist, who travels to Essex in search of a mythical serpent. When Cora crosses paths with dishy vicar Will Ransome (Tom Hiddleston), their swiftly-forged bond creates ripples through the local community and Cora finds herself the subject of hostility and suspicion when tragedy strikes.
What follows is a Gothic romance tale with Hiddleston's Will trapped between the pull he feels for Cora and his duty to his wife (Clémence Poésy) and his congregation, whom he tries to lead out of "times of uncertainty," just as he tries to lead a trapped sheep out of the muck and mire of a marsh. Is the serpent a harbinger of something evil? Is it real? Danes and Hiddleston — along with Frank Dillane and Hayley Squires —anchor a tremendous cast as a village grapples with the mystery of the unknown, the mythic, and the nature of sin.
Shining Girls
Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Bell, and Wagner Moura (Narcos) headline this mind-bending thriller based on the novel by Lauren Beukes. Moss plays newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi, who was attacked and left for dead by a mysterious killer, leaving her traumatized. When Kirby encounters an attack like her own, she teams up with reporter Dan Velazquez (Moura) to dig into the incident and they "uncover a killing spree that inexplicably spans several decades," committed by a sociopath killer (Bell).
This would be enough to unnerve anyone, but Shining Girls takes its creepy conceit even farther as Kirby is left perpetually off-kilter and unbalanced as her life continually shifts after her attack. According to EW's Lauren Huff, "One minute, her hair is blonde and long, the next it's short and brown. One minute, she's got a dog, and the next she has a cat." Flitting through realities, Kirby and Dan race to end the killer's reign of terror in a series that masterfully blends together sci-fi, horror, and feminist drama.
Pachinko
This critically acclaimed drama — created by Soo Hugh (The Terror) and based on the New York Times-bestselling novel by Min Jin Lee — follows four generations of a Korean family over the course of a turbulent century.
The result is an epic, powerful, globe-trotting, multi-generational story about immigration, diaspora, identity, and opportunity. Pachinko shuttles between matriarch Sunja (played by Academy Award-winner Youn Yuh-jung as an older woman and as a young woman by Minha Kim) and her grandson Solomon (Jin Ha), an investment banker in Tokyo as he moves through his own life in the present day. Described by EW's Kristen Baldwin as "gripping" and a "beautiful, yearning testament to the concept of home," this is one drama not to be missed.
Dickinson
Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye) stars in period comedy Dickinson, which explores the life of poet Emily Dickinson, who while little-known during her lifetime, has since become renowned as one of the greatest voices in American literature. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson blends together the period drama trappings of Emily's life with a modern sensibility — there's Wiz Khalifa as Death, for example, and the soundtrack features modern-day bangers by Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Mitski.
Each episode is inspired by one of Emily Dickinson's poems and Steinfeld, who imbues Emily with a cunning sense of wit, is joined by Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, Jane Krakowski, and Toby Huss in this irresistible coming-of-age story about a woman ahead of her time. The three-season narrative recently wrapped on Apple TV+, making it the perfect time to catch up on the thwarted passions of one of our culture's greatest writers as she grapples with what EW describes as "the idea of hopelessness and hopefulness."
Servant
An unsettling quality permeates every second of M. Night Shyamalan's slow-burn psychological horror Servant, which revolves around a grief-stricken married couple raising a lifelike doll. Still with me? This is Shyamalan we're talking about, after all, so things are going to get even weirder.
After the accidental death of their newborn son Jericho, local news anchor Dorothy (Six Feet Under's Lauren Ambrose) and chef Sean (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' Toby Kebbell) struggle to hold onto their sanity… until they find a replacement for their lost child in a Reborn doll and hire nanny Leanne (Game of Thrones' Nell Tiger Free) to care for the doll.
But Leanne isn't your bog-standard Midwesterner — the mysterious nanny has formidable supernatural powers (Shyamalan alert!) over which she has little, if any, control. As Dorothy struggles with acute mental illness, convinced that her baby has been kidnapped, Dorothy's alcoholic brother Julian (Rupert Grint, often overlooked for an Emmy for this performance) becomes aware of Leanne's strange abilities. The result is a surprisingly droll horror-drama, one which becomes "even darker, scarier, and funnier" in its second season. Three seasons are currently available to stream on Apple TV+, with a fourth and final season on the horizon. Just don't watch with the lights off.
