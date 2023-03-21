Get your fill of new and classic anime on these 6 streaming services
Long gone are the days when anime enthusiasts had to scour the internet for new episodes with fan-crafted subtitles. Access to the best anime out there is right at your fingertips, whether you want to watch a classic like Neon Genesis Evangelion or tune into a recent crowd-pleaser like My Hero Academia. Some streaming services even let you load simulcast episodes right after they drop in Japan.
While anime streaming services make up a small part of the streaming market, you do have a good range of options available. The best anime streaming services start with a comprehensive library of series and movies. They'll also allow you to navigate your dub and sub preferences without fuss. Plus, the best premium plans offer perks such as offline viewing and simulcast access.
Whether you want a niche streaming service solely devoted to anime or one with broader appeal, we put together a guide to the best anime streaming services out there.
Best anime streaming services of 2023
- Best overall: Crunchyroll
- Best variety: Hulu
- Best original content: Netflix
- Best exclusives: HiDive
- Best free anime service (tie): RetroCrush
- Best free anime service (tie): Tubi
Best overall: Crunchyroll
Key specs
- Base price: Free with ads; ad-free plans start at $7.99/month
- Free trial? Yes (for ad-free plans)
- Ad-free plan? Yes
- Sub, dub, or both? Both
Pros & cons
Pros
- Features the biggest anime collection available
- Access new simulcast content from Japan with a paid plan
- Some premium plans feature Crunchyroll event and store perks
- Free ad-supported plan available
Cons
- Not all content has both subbed and dubbed options
- Limited library with ad-supported free plan
Why we chose it
With over 1,000 titles — both current hits and classics — Crunchyroll boasts the largest anime streaming library on the internet. The ad-free premium plans start at $7.99 per month, and provide unlimited access to Crunchyroll's entire inventory as well as English-language digital manga. Subscribers can also stream new anime episodes just one hour after they drop in Japan. The priciest package costs $14.99 per month, and includes perks like offline viewing and streaming on up to six devices. This tier also unlocks Crunchyroll's store and event-related discounts.
New subscribers get a 14-day free trial to determine whether or not they want to pay for one of the packages, but it's important to note that those who opt for free, ad-supported content won't have access to Crunchyroll's full catalog.
Best variety: Hulu
Key specs
- Base price: $7.99/month
- Free trial? Yes
- Ad-free plan? Yes
- Sub, dub, or both? Both
Pros & cons
Pros
- Wide range of popular classic and current anime
- Can watch non-anime content inside its library
- 30-day free trial
- At least two concurrent streams possible
Cons
- Basic plan still has ads
- Lack of distinction between subs and dubs
Why we chose it
Hulu is a treasure trove of classic and current anime, from slice-of-life to sci-fi mecha shows (and an array of movies, too). It's perfect for casual anime viewers who also want to watch non-anime content without having to pay for another service. Both the ad-supported ($7.99/month) and ad-free ($14.99/month) plans come with two concurrent streams, and live TV subscribers ($69.99/month) can pay an additional $9.99 per month for unlimited screens, allowing everyone in the family to watch different programming at the same time. Before committing, potential users are encouraged to explore the service's content library through a one-month free trial.
One interface quirk is the lack of distinction between dubbed and subbed episodes, which can be a bit annoying to navigate. When you click on a series, it may contain duplicate episodes, one dubbed and one subbed. While Hulu automatically skips to your subbed or dubbed preference as you watch, collections can look a bit messy.
Best original content: Netflix
Key specs
- Base price: $6.99/month
- Free trial? No
- Ad-free plan? Yes
- Sub, dub, or both? Both
Pros & cons
Pros
- Features critically acclaimed originals you can't find elsewhere
- Many subtitle and audio options available, beyond English and Japanese
- Up to four viewers can simultaneously watch depending on your plan
- Great source for non-anime content as well
Cons
- No free trial available
Why we chose it
From Love Is Blind to Stranger Things, Netflix is renowned for its original content, so it's no surprise that its library includes original anime series. With Netflix, you can access beloved original hits like Violet Evergarden and Beastars, which aren't available outside the platform. Plus, Netflix anime series generally include multiple subtitle and audio options beyond English and Japanese, making them accessible to more viewers.
Netflix's base ad-supported plan costs $6.99 per month, but you can knock out commercials if you pay $9.99 or more per month. For concurrent streaming, you get two streams with the standard plan ($15.49 per month) and four with the premium subscription ($19.99 per month). The premium tier also allows you to watch content in up to Ultra HD. Unfortunately, Netflix doesn't have a free trial, so you need to commit to at least one paid month.
Best exclusives: HiDive
Key specs
- Base price: $4.99/month
- Free trial? Yes
- Ad-free plan? Yes
- Sub, dub, or both? Both
Pros & cons
Pros
- Good genre selection, from romance to thrillers
- Low price for ad-free plan
- Has content that's only on its service, including subtitled simulcasts
- Easy to filter sub and dub options
Cons
- Titles lean a bit more niche than those on other services
- Small library
Why we chose it
HiDive is an independent anime streaming website with over 500 titles. It offers a mix of dubbed shows in addition to subtitled simulcasts from Japan. While its library is still growing, it does have dozens of exclusive anime titles, both old and new, that are worth checking out. On top of that, you can find both censored and uncensored content in a wide range of genres, from romance to thriller. The interface also makes it easy to filter your search results by genre, subtitle, and audio options.
To try out HiDive, sign up for its seven-day trial. Afterward, the ad-free plan only costs $4.99 per month.
Best free anime service (tie): RetroCrush
Key specs
- Base price: Free with ads; ad-free plan starts at $4.17/month
- Free trial? Yes (for ad-free plan)
- Ad-free plan? Yes
- Sub, dub, or both? Both
Pros & cons
Pros
- All content is free
- Livestream simulates a live TV feel
- Great source for vintage anime
- Can easily filter your search and viewing preferences
Cons
- No recent content in its library
- Small collection
Why we chose it
If you love a good throwback, RetroCrush features over 200 vintage anime shows and movies on its platform that are completely free to watch. Its content hails from the Golden Age of anime, which mostly refers to the '80s, but can also include anything before the aughts. RetroCrush's front page even features a livestream that simulates programmed live TV, but you can, of course, browse through titles on your own time. And with buttons to filter your results by audio, subtitle, genre, and content (movie versus show) preferences, you can navigate the interface with ease.
RetroCrush is free with ads, but you can skip commercials with a $4.99 per month plan, which starts with a 14-day free trial. A paid subscription also gives you access to exclusive and age-restricted content.
Best free anime service (tie): Tubi
Key specs
- Base price: Free
- Free trial? N/A
- Ad-free plan? No
- Sub, dub, or both? Both
Pros & cons
Pros
- Includes other entertainment besides anime
- Gives you access to about 200 current and classic anime titles
- Free ad-supported content
- Do not have to create an account
Cons
- Selection isn't organized
- Resolution only goes up to 720p
Why we chose it
Not keen on a paid subscription? Tubi TV is one of the best free anime streaming services, featuring about 200 anime titles in its entirely ad-supported library. While RetroCrush is laser-focused on vintage content, Tubi TV features both current and classic hits. You don't even need to make an account to access Tubi's collection. The one downside is that finding what you want to watch on Tubi can be tricky, as all the titles are listed randomly. You can also only get up to 720-pixel resolution, so you can't enjoy extra crisp animation. But if your goal is to get free anime, Tubi is where to watch it.
Final verdict
The fact that Crunchyroll features over a thousand titles is a good enough reason for anime enthusiasts to subscribe, but its perks go well beyond that. You can test the waters with a free ad-supported plan, for starters. And with paid tiers that start at $7.99 per month and go up to $14.99 for premium plans, you'll get every title available on the platform, including new simulcasts from Japan. Premium subscriptions offer perks like offline viewing and concurrent streaming, on top of Crunchyroll store discounts and early access to Crunchyroll events.
Frequently asked questions
What is sub and dub in anime?
As most anime come from Japan, subs and dubs are different options for understanding content in English (or your language preference). Subbed content features subtitles with the original voice acting, whereas dubbed content refers to versions with voice actors who go over the original content in a different language. Subs allow viewers to get the localized nuances of a performance and are great for viewers who may have hearing loss. Dubs, in contrast, may be appealing to those interested in an interpretation of the original performance or those who want to casually watch anime without having to read captions.
What happened to Funimation?
In 2021, Sony's Funimation Global Group bought Crunchyroll for $1.175 billion. Several months later, Sony announced that it would merge Funimation and Crunchyroll, transferring exclusive Funimation content onto Crunchyroll. As Crunchyroll adds titles over time, subscribers should have access to anime that could previously only be found on Funimation.
Where can I watch anime without ads?
Many services allow viewers to watch anime without disruptive ads, although you will have to set aside monthly payments for most ad-free plans. With a service such as Crunchyroll, the very first basic paid tier will knock out ads. Some services, such as Netflix and Hulu, only give you access to commercial-free content if you pay beyond their basic plans, so read plans carefully before subscribing.
Methodology
To find the best anime streaming services, we reviewed content libraries across more than 30 platforms. Each streamer's anime offerings were weighted most heavily, but we also considered its full list of features, including amount of simultaneous streams and sub and dub options.
During the research phase, our data collection team noted the number of anime series and movies available on a particular streamer, as well as the platform's compatibility with a variety of devices. They also took into account subscription prices and whether or not the service offers an ad-free plan.
