Get your fill of new and classic anime on these 6 streaming services

Best overall: Crunchyroll

Key specs

Base price: Free with ads; ad-free plans start at $7.99/month

Free with ads; ad-free plans start at $7.99/month Free trial? Yes (for ad-free plans)

Yes (for ad-free plans) Ad-free plan? Yes

Yes Sub, dub, or both? Both

Pros & cons

Pros

Features the biggest anime collection available

Access new simulcast content from Japan with a paid plan

Some premium plans feature Crunchyroll event and store perks

Free ad-supported plan available

Cons

Not all content has both subbed and dubbed options

Limited library with ad-supported free plan

Why we chose it

With over 1,000 titles — both current hits and classics — Crunchyroll boasts the largest anime streaming library on the internet. The ad-free premium plans start at $7.99 per month, and provide unlimited access to Crunchyroll's entire inventory as well as English-language digital manga. Subscribers can also stream new anime episodes just one hour after they drop in Japan. The priciest package costs $14.99 per month, and includes perks like offline viewing and streaming on up to six devices. This tier also unlocks Crunchyroll's store and event-related discounts.

New subscribers get a 14-day free trial to determine whether or not they want to pay for one of the packages, but it's important to note that those who opt for free, ad-supported content won't have access to Crunchyroll's full catalog.