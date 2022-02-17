Drawn together: The best animated romances on TV
If the marital highs and lows of Homer and Marge Simpson have taught us anything, it's that animated TV couples are just like live-action TV couples.
Well, perhaps Ross never serenaded Rachel while wearing his Mr. Plow jacket (and little else, grrrrr) but, you know what: Maybe he should've. I'm just saying, Homer and Marge went on many a break but didn't feel the need to rehash it across entire seasons.
While some of these cartoon couples made EW's 100 best TV romances list, others may have not been eligible or just didn't make the cut. But love, whether in 2-D or 3-D, ought to be celebrated and enumerated.
So in that spirit, check out the best animated romances to ever grace our television screens.
Related Items
Fred and Wilma Flintstone
The first animated couple in primetime — and chronologically, just the first couple, period — the Flintstones both followed and set the template for sitcom marriages. You've got the gruff but lovable blue collar bro whose greatest love is probably bowling, followed closely by his wife who's far too hot for him (I mean, c'mon, Wilma's waist is thinner than Fred 's nose for crying out loud). They bicker and they quarrel, but at the end of the day — to quote one of Wilma's living household appliances — it's a living. And a loving. The Flintstones are the Cramdens and the Simpsons and every CBS husband and wife sitcom team during the '00s. Yet they're in a class by themselves as the greatest couple in prehistory.
George and Jane Jetson
The couple of the future seemed a lot like a couple from the ancient past when The Jetsons premiered two years after The Flintsones in 1962. Unlike their Stone Age counterparts, George and Jane lived in what seemed like the distant future, 2062. If you're keeping up with the math at home, we've got about 40 years to get flying cars and robot maids because a Roomba is no Rosie. Despite their Space Age accoutrements, George and Jane proved that TV marriages remain basically the same across millennia. After all, meet George Jetson: he's cute or whatever, but "Jane, his wife" is snatched and snatching. And that V-collar of hers is ready to walk down a Parisian runway tonight.
Scooby and Shaggy
I know what you're thinking: Scooby's a dog and Shaggy is more or less a human, to which I say: SHUSH!!!! Besides, the moment Scooby started talking and wearing elaborate disguises, all bets were off. Do Shag and Scoob have a traditional romance? Perhaps not, but nothing comes between the love of a boy and his dog — certainly not Velma Dinkley, Shaggy's alleged love interest during one of the Mystery Inc. gang's many iterations. Velma's got her own thing going on and like everyone else she could see that Shaggy and Scooby were made for each other.
Homer and Marge Simpson
Together for 33 years, Marge and Homer have the longest marriage in TV history. Sure, they've broken up countless times, only to reconcile by the end of an episode — Homer promising to be better, Marge praying and lying to herself that he actually will be. Ah, l'amour! By now their break-ups to make-ups have become formulaic and boring — three decades of marriage and 700+ episodes will do that to ya — but during the early seasons of The Simpsons, Homer and Marge's relationship was one of the most complex on television. Take for instance one of my favorite episodes, season 4's "A Streetcar Named Marge." Marge feels increasingly neglected by Homer, only to find solace in a local production of Oh, Streetcar!, a poorly-conceived musical adaptation of Tennessee Williams' most famous play. When Homer sees Marge broken down as Blanche DuBois, he finally understands he's been doing the same thing to her as the overbearing Stanley did to Blanche. By the end, their reconciliation feels earned and, as the greatest animated series of all time, it feels real.
Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Wolverine
While Rogue and Gambit were the hottest mutant couple on this beloved '90s cartoon, Cyclops, Jean, and Wolverine gave many a kid their first introduction to the depressing dynamics of a love triangle. Jean Grey and Scott Summers were always going to be together. They had a psychic rapport, having grown up together under Professor X's tutelage as his first X-Men. But you can't blame Wolverine for trying. Well, you can, actually, since Storm was single, sexy, and precipitating but ... alas, the heart wants what the heart wants. The triangle that launched a thousand memes finally managed to get its math right — if not on television at least in the comics, where Jean, Scott, and Logan have basically become an official throuple on the mutant island haven of Krakoa.
Hank and Peggy Hill
The salt of the cartoon earth, Hank and Peggy Hill are the most astoundingly average animated couple ever. Their love may not be as passionate or volatile as some others, but there's a romance to consistency. However, when you look at Hank's neighbors — delusional Dale whose wife has been cheating on him for 14 years, sad and divorced Bill, and mumbling ladies' man Boomhauer — Hank hit the jackpot with the overly confident Peggy Hill, who loves and accepts him for all that he is ... which isn't much but it's enough for her.
Lois and Peter Griffin
At first, Peter and Lois seemed like your ordinary slob-and-a-fox pairing, with Peter's shenanigans causing no end of distress for the eternally patient and understanding Lois. But across Family Guy's 20 seasons, the show has allowed Lois to fly her freak flag as well, making the Griffins more of a marriage of equals than, say, Homer and Marge. Though Family Guy has constantly been subject to unfavorable comparisons to The Simpsons, could you ever imagine Marge beating the crap out of Homer while screaming, "Is this what you want?!" Lois and Peter are each other's better halves — it just turns out that they're both pretty terrible.
Leela and Fry
We should all be so lucky as Turanga Leela to have a time-displaced idiot love us as much as Fry loves her. And did Leela deserve Fry's blind devotion? Of course not, she's too busy dating other losers like spacefaring himbo Zapp Brannigan. However, Leela and Fry get one of the happiest endings of any couple, animated or otherwise. In the series finale, "Meanwhile," through some freak accident that freezes time throughout the universe, Leela and Fry are unaffected and live a blissful life alone, together, traveling the world in stasis, for decades. Eventually, Professor Farnsworth finds a solution to the problem but it would mean Fry and Leela would have to go back to the moment before the universe froze. When a gray Fry asks an equally aged Leela if she wants to go around again, she takes his hand with a heart-bursting "I do."
Bob and Linda Belcher
If Hank and Peggy Hill are the epitome of average then Bob and Linda Belcher are scratching and clawing to get to their level. Average would be a godsend to these two harried parents who are just doing their best-ish to raise their three kids. Bob and Linda always try to carve out some romantic time for themselves between their obligations at the restaurant and whatever mischief Tina, Louise, and Gene end up in. While their attempts are rarely successful, it's admirable that they will always keep trying. And as a viewer, you want this forever struggling pair to succeed, even when you know they don't stand a chance in hell. But then again, that's their appeal.
Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter
Following in the hybrid foot and paw steps of Shaggy and Scooby, Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter proved that human-canine romance does work. At least for a while. The couple get married in season one and have their share of ups and downs, mostly downs, only to finally call it quits in season 5. Even after they divorce and move on to other lovers, Mr. and Diane remain good friends by doing what animated characters have long been unable to do — actually show signs of change and maturity. But that's no surprise for a series that routinely expanded, subverted, and defied what an animated show could do.
Read more from EW's celebration of TV's best romances of all time.
Related content:
Comments