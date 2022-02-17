Drawn together: The best animated romances on TV

Homer and Marge Simpson

The Simpsons

Together for 33 years, Marge and Homer have the longest marriage in TV history. Sure, they've broken up countless times, only to reconcile by the end of an episode — Homer promising to be better, Marge praying and lying to herself that he actually will be. Ah, l'amour! By now their break-ups to make-ups have become formulaic and boring — three decades of marriage and 700+ episodes will do that to ya — but during the early seasons of The Simpsons, Homer and Marge's relationship was one of the most complex on television. Take for instance one of my favorite episodes, season 4's "A Streetcar Named Marge." Marge feels increasingly neglected by Homer, only to find solace in a local production of Oh, Streetcar!, a poorly-conceived musical adaptation of Tennessee Williams' most famous play. When Homer sees Marge broken down as Blanche DuBois, he finally understands he's been doing the same thing to her as the overbearing Stanley did to Blanche. By the end, their reconciliation feels earned and, as the greatest animated series of all time, it feels real.