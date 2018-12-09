The 5 best animated episodes of 2018 (that aren't the Adventure Time finale)

EW Staff
December 09, 2018 at 09:30 AM EST
<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/09/04/adventure-time-finale-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>Adventure Time</em> is sadly done</a>, but here are five episodes of other animated series that had the EW staff praising the format this year.</p>
A good year for animation

Adventure Time is sadly done, but here are five episodes of other animated series that had the EW staff praising the format this year.

<p>Coach Steve (Steve Kroll) may be the worst sex ed teacher ever. Thankfully, the students take over and, through hilarious vingettes parodying everything from <em>The Bachelor</em> to <em>Star Trek</em>, drop some important facts about the titular organization. <em>&mdash;Patrick Gomez</em></p>
“The Planned Parenthood Show” — Big Mouth (Netflix)

Coach Steve (Steve Kroll) may be the worst sex ed teacher ever. Thankfully, the students take over and, through hilarious vingettes parodying everything from The Bachelor to Star Trek, drop some important facts about the titular organization. —Patrick Gomez

<p>This <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/08/18/ducktales-season-1-finale-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">endlessly smart revival</a> has a rapturous zigzag sensibility. The best surprise? Turning its funniest (and most devastating) adventure into a bottle episode set inside a half-crashed plane full of secrets. <em>&mdash;Darren Franich</em></p>
“The Last Crash of the Sunchaser” — DuckTales (Disney Channel)

This endlessly smart revival has a rapturous zigzag sensibility. The best surprise? Turning its funniest (and most devastating) adventure into a bottle episode set inside a half-crashed plane full of secrets. —Darren Franich

<p>A melancholy talking horse (Will Arnett) delivers a half-hour monologue digging deep into the secret sadness at the core of all TV comedy. &ldquo;You can&rsquo;t have happy endings in sitcoms,&rdquo; he declares. &ldquo;If everyone&rsquo;s happy, the show would be over.&rdquo; <em>&mdash;DF</em></p>
“Free Churro” — BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

A melancholy talking horse (Will Arnett) delivers a half-hour monologue digging deep into the secret sadness at the core of all TV comedy. “You can’t have happy endings in sitcoms,” he declares. “If everyone’s happy, the show would be over.” —DF

<p>In front of friends both gem and human, Ruby (Charlyne Yi) and Sapphire (Erica Luttrell) proudly declared their love for each other in one of <a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/08/13/steven-universe-rebecca-sugar-lgbtq-cartoons/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">the most earnest and openhearted (and LGBTQ!) wedding ceremonies</a> in animation history. <em>&mdash;Dana Schwartz</em></p>
“Reunited” — Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

In front of friends both gem and human, Ruby (Charlyne Yi) and Sapphire (Erica Luttrell) proudly declared their love for each other in one of the most earnest and openhearted (and LGBTQ!) wedding ceremonies in animation history. —Dana Schwartz

<p><a href="https://ew.com/tv/2018/11/07/she-ra-princesses-of-power-netflix-review/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Noelle Stevenson&rsquo;s witty reboot</a> &mdash; a burst of bright dreampop energy in a bleak year &mdash; apexed with a sparkly ice-kingdom gala. Apocalyptic subterfuge! Raw teen emotions! A synth-courtly dance number! <em>&mdash;DF</em></p>
“Princess Prom” — She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Netflix)

Noelle Stevenson’s witty reboot — a burst of bright dreampop energy in a bleak year — apexed with a sparkly ice-kingdom gala. Apocalyptic subterfuge! Raw teen emotions! A synth-courtly dance number! —DF

<p><strong><i>To see what else made EW&rsquo;s Best (and Worst) of 2018 lists, pick up the new issue of&nbsp;</i></strong><strong>Entertainment Weekly<i>&nbsp;on stands now, or&nbsp;<a href="https://www.magazine.store/entertainment-weekly/2018/the-best-and-worst-of-2018/">buy it here</a>. Don&rsquo;t forget to&nbsp;<a href="https://www.magazine.store/entertainment-weekly/2018/">subscribe</a>&nbsp;for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.</i></strong></p>
To see what else made EW’s Best (and Worst) of 2018 lists, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

