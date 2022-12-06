The 18 best TV shows of 2022 (and 5 worst)

1. Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Every night, Mozasu (Soji Arai) "adjusts the nails" on the machines at his Pachinko arcade. "Everyone does it," he says, tapping the pins on the game — a sort of vertical pinball machine — with a hammer, making it harder for players to guide the ball where they want it to go. "Most people think if they can flick the handle just right, they will win. But they have no control over the outcome. Not really." The game of life is similarly rigged against the sprawling cast of Korean characters in Pachinko, Soo Hugh's exquisite adaptation of Min Jin Lee's bestseller, but they never stop playing to win. At the center of it all is Mozasu's mother, Sunja (Minha Kim, in a breathtaking performance), whose life in a Korean fishing village in 1924 is upended when she becomes pregnant by the wealthy Koh Hansu (Lee Minho, almost unbearably dashing). Forced to emigrate to Osaka, where Koreans are viewed as less-than-human, Sunja (played in later years by Oscar-winner Youn Yuh-jung) faces poverty, racism, and oppression with steely reserve. Over eight time-hopping episodes, Pachinko follows several generations of Sunja's family — including her grandson Solomon (Jin Ha), an ambitious banker whose Japanese colleagues still treat him as an outsider — as they build lives in countries that are not their own. Shamefully snubbed by the Emmys (psst, voters—there's no rule against nominating two Korean dramas!) but blessedly renewed for a second season, Pachinko is the year's biggest TV triumph, odds be damned. (Full review)