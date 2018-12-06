The best (and worst) TV shows of 2018
DARREN'S TOP 10 LIST: 10. Superstore (NBC)
9. The Deuce (HBO)
8. Dear White People (Netflix)
7. Corporate (Comedy Central)
6. Barry (HBO)
5. Homecoming (Amazon Prime Video)
4. Lodge 49 (AMC)
3. Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)
2. The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
1. Atlanta (FX)
KRISTEN'S LIST: 10. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
9. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
8. YOU (Lifetime)
7. Better Call Saul (AMC)
6. Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium)
5. Pose (FX)
4. Barry (HBO)
3. The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
2. Killing Eve (BBC America)
1. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
THE WORST SHOWS OF 2018: 5. Reverie (NBC)
4. Sweetbitter (Starz)
3. Insatiable (Netflix)
2. Who Is America? (Showtime)
1. Lost in Space (Netflix)
