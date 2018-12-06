The ads with queens serving face made Pose look like an explosion of fab-ulos-i-ty. The stories about the transgender cast made it sound like a Very Important Drama. The show was neither; it was both. In truth, it was a tender tale about a mom and her kids. Yes, the mother is an HIV-positive trans woman (Mj Rodriguez) and her children are lonely LGBTQ outcasts, but their struggles are the same: Set the table. Stay off drugs. Practice safe sex. Know your worth. Traditional with a side of glamour, Pose was the most heartwarming show of the year.