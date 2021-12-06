The 10 best (and 3 worst) TV shows of 2021

1. Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Four teenagers — Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Bear (D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), and Cheese (Lane Factor) — bum around their Oklahoma reservation, dreaming of a better life in California. Their friend Daniel (Dalton Cramer) is dead. "This place killed him," fumes Elora. "I'm not letting it kill me." Co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs immerses us in a fully realized world from the outset, a place where hangout humor and magic realism nod hello on the street. As Elora and her buds try to scrape together cash, they learn lessons — sometimes under duress — from their elders, including Officer Big (played with mesmerizing equanimity by Zahn McClarnon). Frequently heartbreaking and always funny, Reservation Dogs is the coming-of-age comedy I never saw coming.