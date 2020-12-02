The best and worst TV shows of 2020

A piercingly intimate look at the inner workings of the NXIVM organization, The Vow is all the more powerful because it doesn’t skip right to the sensational “sex cult” headlines. The world first heard about this “self-help” group run by Keith Raniere when he and Smallville star Allison Mack were arrested on sex trafficking charges in the spring of 2018, but the indoctrination of their many victims was an insidious, years-long process. “If they had said, ‘Hey, do you want to get Keith and Allison’s initials branded on your vagina?’ I definitely would have said no,’” notes NXIVM survivor and whistleblower Sarah Edmondson, who shares her story in The Vow along with fellow defectors Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse, and others. Combining archival footage with in-the-moment recordings, the 10-part docuseries plays like a real-time mindf---, as Raniere leads his followers from seduction to servitude.