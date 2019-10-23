The best American Horror Story characters

American Horror Story has given us many things over the years: clowns, aliens, witches, ghosts, serial killers, ghosts of serial killers, and more. It’s given us twists (some earned, some not), gore, political satire, sass, and oh so much death. No two seasons are alike — it is an anthology, after all — but one thing remains consistent year after year: the memorable characters.

Here, EW compiled a list of the best and most memorable characters from all the seasons of the FX horror series. Spoilers abound, so scroll through at your own risk. (Editor’s note: We aren’t including any characters from the current season of AHS, so that we can judge newer characters based on their entire story arcs.)