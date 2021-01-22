Seth Meyers had to ask Sanders about all those memes going around.

Bernie Sanders reacts to the viral inauguration memes: 'I was just sitting there trying to get warm'

Yes, Senator Bernie Sanders has seen all the viral memes made out of that photo of him sitting at Joe Biden's inauguration. No, he seemingly couldn't care less.

Seth Meyers asked Sanders on Late Night Thursday about the memes, which have inserted the cross-legged, mitten-wearing politician into various shows and movies, like Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, Friends, and Deadpool.

"I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," Sanders told Meyers with classic Sanders nonchalance. He definitely saw the Sex and the City one. Meyers pulled it out and gave him a laugh.

"What was really nice, Seth, was the woman who made the mittens lives in Essex Junction, Vermont," Sanders said. "She is a school teacher and a very, very nice person, and she has been somewhat overwhelmed with the kind of attention that is being shown to her mittens."

