Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, more politicians read Mean Tweets for Jimmy Kimmel — and one's from Trump

Jimmy Kimmel Live's Mean Tweets segment got political for Election Week.

A roster of political figures were tapped to come on the late-night show and read negative tweets about themselves. Surprisingly, they weren't all from Donald Trump. If they were, Kimmel probably wouldn't have been able to book folks like Texas Senator Ted Cruz and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich.

California Rep. Adam Schiff got to read a mean tweet from Trump. It was the one where the president wrote: "To show you how dishonest the LameStream Media is, I used the word Liddle', not Liddle, in describing Corrupt Congressman Liddle' Adam Schiff. Low ratings @CNN purposefully took the hyphen out and said I spelled the word little wrong. A small but never ending situation with CNN!"

"First of all, it's not a hyphen," Schiff responded in the segment. (It's an apostrophe.) "But secondly, what the f---?! You're the president of the United States."

Senators Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Cory Booker; former presidential candidate Andrew Yang; former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci; Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry; former Minnesota Senator Al Franken; former Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg; and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also featured.

Sanders responded to a tweet about him seeming like the "guy who would return a single piece of fruit to Walmart and hold up the line for an hour," while Warren reacted to being called Jan Brady when she grows up.

