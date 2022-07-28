Bernard Cribbins, Doctor Who actor, dies at 93
Doctor Who cast member and beloved British entertainer Bernard Cribbins has died at the age of 93. The actor's many film credits include The Railway Children and the Alfred Hitchcock-directed Frenzy as well as the classic sitcom Fawlty Towers.
Cribbins' passing was confirmed to EW by his agent.
The actor first joined the world of Doctor Who when he appeared in the 1966 film Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. Following the sci-fi franchise's 2005 revival on the small screen, Cribbins acquired a new generation of fans for his portrayal of the character Wilfred Mott.
In addition to his career as an actor, Cribbins scored U.K. hits in the '60s with the singles "The Hole in the Ground" and "Right Said Fred." In the '70s, he narrated the British TV show The Wombles.
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies has paid tribute to Cribbins on Instagram.
"I love this man. I love him," Davies wrote, alongside a photograph of the actor playing the character of Snout in A Midsummer Night's Dream. "He loved being in Doctor Who. He said, 'Children are calling me grandad in the street!' His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie's, were on Bernard. He'd turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor. We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him. That's a lovely memory. He'd phone up and say, 'I've got an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?!' Okay, Bernard, in it went!... Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world."
