Bernard Cribbins, Doctor Who actor, dies at 93

"I love this man. I love him," Davies wrote, alongside a photograph of the actor playing the character of Snout in A Midsummer Night's Dream. "He loved being in Doctor Who. He said, 'Children are calling me grandad in the street!' His first day was on location with Kylie Minogue, but all eyes, even Kylie's, were on Bernard. He'd turned up with a suitcase full of props, just in case, including a rubber chicken. And what an actor. Oh, really though, what a wonderful actor. We once took him to the TV Choice Awards and sent him up on his own to collect the award, and the entire room stood up and cheered him. That's a lovely memory. He'd phone up and say, 'I've got an idea! What if I attack a Dalek with a paintball gun?!' Okay, Bernard, in it went!... Thanks for everything, my old soldier. A legend has left the world."