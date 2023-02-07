Stiller takes his most prominent role in years — or rather, roles.

We're going to be seeing a lot more of Ben Stiller.

The Zoolander and Dodgeball funnyman, known for whipping out dramatic turns in films like The Meyerowitz Stories and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, is in final negotiations to star in a limited series based on the documentary Three Identical Strangers, EW has learned.

Stiller will play multiple parts and executive produce the series, which is set up at Sony Pictures Television with writer Amy Lippman (Freeform's Party of Five). Lippman also serves as showrunner and EP.

Three Identical Strangers, which is currently available to stream on Hulu, told the true story of identical triplets — Bobby Shafran, David Kellman, and Eddy Galland — who were separated at birth and reunited later in life. The documentary released to widespread acclaim and popularity in 2018.

Three Identical Stangers; Ben Stiller Ben Still will star in a miniseries based on the 2018 documentary 'Three Identical Strangers.' | Credit: Neon; Inset: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

A feature film adaptation of the doc had been announced in 2018, with the blessings of the real-life Shafran and Kellman. But since then, the project has changed into a limited series.

This marks a return for Stiller in some ways, as he hasn't been acting much in recent years. Instead, he's made waves behind the camera, scoring Emmy nominations for his work on Apple TV+ drama Severance and Showtime miniseries Escape at Dannemora.

Stiller did, however, make cameo appearances in the movies Bros. and Hubie Halloween, and he appeared in the film Locked Down.

He now joins a rich tradition of actors playing identical siblings in movies, following more recent ones like Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True, Paul Rudd in Living With Yourself, and who could forget Vanessa Hudgens in the Princess Switch franchise.

