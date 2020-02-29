FX's Y: The Last Man casts Ben Schnetzer in lead role, replacing Barry Keoghan

Image zoom CANNES, FRANCE - APRIL 07: Ben Schnetzer attends "The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair" Photocall during the 1st Cannes Y -- CR: Macall Polay/FXInternational Series Festival on April 7, 2018 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Macall Polay/FXInternational Series

FX's Y: The Last Man has hopefully found its last leading man.

Ben Schnetzer (Warcraft) will replace Barry Keoghan in the cable network's long-awaited comic adaptation, after Keoghan departed the show in early February. The Dunkirk star had been slated to play the lead role of Yorick Brown, one of the last survivors of a plague that wiped out nearly every mammal with a Y chromosome on the planet.

Schnetzer's other credits include The Book Thief, 2016's Snowden, and the 2014 British film Pride, which earned him Best Supporting Actor and Most Promising Newcomer nominations from the British Independent Film awards. He also recently made his Broadway debut in The Nap.

Based on the award-winning comic book by writer Brian K. Vaughan and artist Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man follows Yorick and his pet monkey, Ampersand, as they team up with an array of women to find answers about what happened. Diane Lane will play Yorick's mom, U.S. Senator Jennifer Brown, with Lashana Lynch as highly trained spy Agent 355. Imogen Poots, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland, and Amber Tamblyn will also star in the series.

Y: The Last Man has faced a bumpy road to the screen. After a potential film adaptation spent years in development hell, FX ordered a pilot in 2018, only to see showrunners Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal exit the next year over creative differences with the network. Eliza Clark (TNT's Animal Kingdom) replaced the duo.

The series had been set to debut in 2020; it has yet to be determined whether the premiere date will be pushed back or not. Production is scheduled to begin in April.

