Ben McKenzie is rewatching The O.C. with his 7-year-old daughter

Welcome to The O.C., Ben McKenzie's daughter!

During the episode, McKenzie revealed that he has a new perspective on the show, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, because he's been rewatching it with someone special. "I haven't been working in the last couple years because I've been doing this stupid book thing, and so they [the kids] think that their mom is cool because she's in movies, but they're not aware of my work," McKenzie says, referencing his wife, Morena Baccarin. "So I let Frances watch The O.C. at 7 years old ... bad idea, bad idea. She of course loves it, like absolutely loves it. I had to cut it off after two episodes because I was like, 'Oh my god I forgot about the smoking.' I remembered the drinking. And there's cocaine."

THE O.C., Benjamin McKenzie, (Season 1), 2003-2007. photo: © WB / Courtesy: Everett Collection Ben McKenzie on 'The O.C.' | Credit: WB/Everett

And yet, despite the dark side of Orange County, McKenzie says that "she really wants to continue watching it," adding that, "It's adorable and really weird to watch it with your daughter."

That being said, the experience has given McKenzie a chance to look back on the show that launched his career. "I have to say, on many, many, many levels it holds up," he says, adding that Frances is always ready and eager to hit play on the next episode.

Joking that this is "terrible parenting," McKenzie adds, "I feel like Gotham would've been a better move than The O.C. in a weird way, even though there's people dying left and right."

