It's like a self-fulfilling prophecy: Ben Affleck, the chief celebrity Dunkin' Donuts lover caught dozens of times by the paparazzi smuggling that good stuff America runs on to his home, is now in a Dunkin' Donuts commercial. And he directed it!

Affleck is joined by his superstar wife Jennifer Lopez in the 2023 Dunkin' Donuts Super Bowl commercial, which sees the Tender Bar and Deep Water actor surprising Dunkin' customers through a drive-thru at a store in Massachusetts. Lopez makes a cameo in which she visits Affleck on the job.

Customers are visibly flabbergasted at the sight of the Oscar winner wearing the full Dunkin' uniform as he runs off specials in a heavy Boston accent. "How can it be this inexpensive and good?" he quips over the loud speaker.

Ben Affleck Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl commercial Ben Affleck surprises Dunkin' Donuts customers in a new Super Bowl ad with Jennifer Lopez. | Credit: Dunkin Donuts

Lopez then surprises her hubby after he takes a selfie with one customer and gives free munchkin donuts to another. "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?" she asks. After a pause, she shouts, "Grab me a glazed!"

The power couple were spotted shooting the ad in Medford, Mass. back in January. Dunkin' Donuts teased the spot in the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. One post on social media promised "Something's Ben Brewing."

"Welcome to Dunkin'," Affleck said in one of those teasers with a very heavy Boston accent. "We've a very friendly establishment. American runs on Dunkin'. This is the Dunkin' run, partner. What do you need?"

Directed by Affleck and shot by cinematographer Erik Sohlstrom, the Dunkin' Donuts ad was executive produced by Ryan Slavin and Jay Pollak.

Affleck's brother and fellow Oscar winner, Casey Affleck, had previously featured in a Dunkin' Donuts-themed Saturday Night Live sketch back when he hosted the late-night comedy show in 2016. "You wanna talk real customers? Kid, that's me! I'm like the mayor of Dunkin'," Casey had famously declared — also in that Bostonian twang.

During an interview with Collider in 2019, Affleck was asked about Dunkin' Donuts' presence in Los Angeles. "It's amazing! I have Dunkin' Donuts every day," he said. "It's very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."

Affleck appears elsewhere in the Super Bowl ad space this year. He and buddy Matt Damon showed up in a trailer for their movie Air, about Nike's basketball sneakers division.

