Ben Affleck embraces the inevitable and films a Dunkin' commercial

Customers at a Dunkin' in Massachusetts were in for a big surprise at the drive-thru.

At long last, it seems Dunkin' meme king Ben Affleck has teamed up with the coffee chain for a commercial.

On Tuesday, the actor surprised customers by manning a drive-thru at a Dunkin' in Medford, Mass., just northwest of Boston. In photos shared on social media, Affleck can be seen handing out orders in an employee's uniform consisting of a black t-shirt that reads, "America runs on Dunkin'" and a baseball cap.

Affleck's wife, Jennifer Lopez, whom he wed last summer, also joined him for the shoot, as seen in footage shared online.

A customer named Lisa Mackay told NBC10 Boston that she signed a form for footage of her to be used, and crew members informed her that they were filming a commercial. Mackay added that the Argo actor was "quick-witted and funny" when they spoke.

Reps for Affleck didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment about the commercial, but it's been speculated that it might be an ad for the upcoming Super Bowl next month.

The actor is a well-documented fan of the east coast-derived coffee chain, having become the source of many memes alongside his iced coffee orders. Affleck joked that he felt like an ambassador of sorts for the chain in an interview with Collider in 2019. "I have Dunkin' Donuts every day," he said. "I have it every day, and people are always like, 'Where is that? Is that near here?' So, I feel like I'm spreading the word."

Love for Dunkin' appears to be a family affair, as Affleck's brother, fellow actor Casey Affleck, starred in a Saturday Night Live sketch about the chain when he hosted the show in 2016.

As for the former Batman actor's commercial, we'll have to wait and see whether it can top Al Pacino's fictional Dunkaccino commercial featured in Adam Sandler's Jack and Jill.