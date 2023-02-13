Dunkin' superfan Ben Affleck malfunctions in outtakes from Super Bowl commercial

The job is a lot harder than it looks.

It appears Ben Affleck is better behind the camera than he is the coffee counter.

Dunkin' released outtakes from the actor's commercial for the 2023 Super Bowl that aired Sunday, which features the Dunkin' superfan struggling with the cash register and informing customers via drive-thru intercom that the location is out of coffee and donuts. There's only water today, sorry.

"You're shittin' me," a man says.

Elsewhere, in his heaviest Boston twang, Affleck recites a complicated breakfast sandwich order at rapid speed. "Are you alright this morning?" a woman asks through the intercom, unaware that the Academy Award winner is on the other side.

The customers are in for a surprise when they pull up at the window for their orders. "I know you!" one man says.

Jennifer Lopez makes a cameo in her husband's inevitable ad, which was filmed in Medford, Mass. last month. The singer is the final customer to drive up to the drive-thru window and asks Affleck, "What are you doing here? Is this what you do when you say you're going to work all day?"

She adds, "Grab me a glazed!"

Affleck directed the commercial, which was developed by Artists Equity, the production company he formed with pal Matt Damon. The Argo actor is a well-documented fan of the coffee chain, having become the source of many Dunkin'-themed memes.

Dunkin’ ‘Drive-Thru’ Outtakes Starring Ben Affleck Ben Affleck filming a Dunkin' commercial | Credit: Dunkin'

"I think people already sort of think that I work for Dunkin'," Affleck joked to PEOPLE last month. "I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston."

His go-to order? "It's not all that exciting, really," Affleck said. "It's just iced coffee, milk and two sugars, sometimes Splenda."

During the big game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Affleck's upcoming Nike biographical drama Air — centered on the brand's partnership with then-rookie Michael Jordan — also secured a coveted commercial slot.

Watch the outtakes from Affleck's Dunkin' commercial above.

