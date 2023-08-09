Capt. Jason Chambers dismissed the two crew members after they both crossed boundaries of consent with their co-workers.

On the latest episode of Below Deck Down Under, Capt. Jason Chambers had to terminate the employment of Bosun Luke Jones and 2nd Steward Laura Bileskalne for allegedly inappropriate behavior following a night of partying.

Producers were forced to intervene during filming, first when a naked Luke entered the bed of unconscious third steward Margot Sisson, and then again when Laura made multiple unwanted advances on deckhand Adam Kodra.

Luke Jones, Captain Jason Chambers, Laura Bileskaine (l-r) Luke Jones, Captain Jason Chambers, Laura Bileskaine | Credit: Laurent Basset/Bravo via Getty; Mark Rogers/Bravo; Bravo via Getty

A drunken Margot had retired to her bunk, having already told Chief Steward Aesha Scott that she didn't want to go to the jacuzzi with everyone else.

"I want to go bed. All I want is water and bed. No, Luke," Margot told Aesha (via E! ) in the previous episode.

The Aug. 7 episode opens with producers forcing a still naked Luke out of Margot's quarters, and then Luke, incensed, locking himself in his room. Aesha, concerned about Margot, tells the captain, who in turn kicks Luke off The Midnight Sun in the middle of the night, sending him to a hotel.

Margot is uncomfortable the next morning, but she expresses relief that she didn't have to wake up to Luke in her bed. Capt. Jason then brings Luke back and fires him on the spot.

"Last night there were boundaries crossed," he tells the bosun. "There was indecency, and you went into someone's else cabin without consent. Unfortunately, I've got nothing else but to terminate your employment."

Luke takes responsibility for the incident and accepts the captain's decision, adding, "I'm sorry, and I'm just so disappointed in my myself."

As news spreads across the boat of Luke's firing, Laura expresses dismay, telling Margot, who just confided in her the events of the previous night, that Luke should have come into her bed as she wouldn't have turned him away.

Laura continues making insensitive comments to Margot; meanwhile, her own actions are brought to Jason's attention. Laura has made numerous unwanted advances on Adam, cozying up to him in the jacuzzi, then entering his room without consent and climbing into his bunk to massage him.

The producers intervene and force Laura out of Adam's room. Informed of Laura's behavior and comments to Margot, Jason fires her as well.

"Two things: One, Adam feels uncomfortable with some moments out, and he's tried to say no, and you have not listened to him, and his boundaries to be set," the captain told her. "I'm trying to move forward as a team. I'm trying to get that behind us, and you've brought it straight back up, so in that I'm going to terminate your employment today."

Laura is incredulous, thinking, if anything, she deserved a warning, but Jason asks her to leave the boat immediately.

"Our cabin is our safety zone," Capt. Jason had told his crew earlier. "That door is our boundary. That door is not to be opened unless it's consensual."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: