Below Deck Adventure trailer reveals danger, boatmance, and a Real Housewife
The Below Deck franchise has already explored the Mediterranean and Australia, and made clear how impossible it is to carry wine glasses on a sailing yacht. But Bravo's next yacht-vacation spinoff promises a different thrill. Below Deck Adventure heads north to the Fjords of Norway, where guests enjoy extreme activities. Helicopters! Rappelling! Cave-diving! "You fall in the water in the Bahamas, you just catch a tan," says one Adventure crewmate. "Here, you could get hypothermia and die."
EW is excited to exclusively announce that Below Deck Adventure will premiere on November 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. (Each episode will stream the next day on Peacock). We're also unveiling the first trailer for Adventure, which introduces the crew of motor yacht Mercury. "My calling card's rock and roll," declares Captain Kerry Titheradge, "Let's have fun!" Then he jumps into the water. The accents veer all over the map. Heather Gay from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is a guest. There is tension between the chef and the chief stew. There is action in the hot tub. And there is a conversation about the necessity of being flexible during bunk-bed coitus.
Here's the supertease:
And here's a look at the cast of Below Deck Adventure:
Captain Kerry Titheradge
Jess Condy, Chef
Faye Clarke, Chief Stew
Lewis Lupton, Bosun
Oriana Schneps, Stew
Kasie Faddah, Stew
Nathan Morely, Deckhand
Michael Gilman, Deckhand
Kyle Dickard, Deckhand. Dickard the Deckhand, come on!
Adventure caps a busy year for the Below Deck series. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently in its seventh season and was recently nominated for two Emmys. Below Deck Down Under is also airing on Bravo now after a summer run on Peacock.
Related content:
|type
|
|seasons
|
|rating
|genre
Comments