A list of the chaotic Beef Amy and Danny get into throughout the series

Warning: A meaty amount of spoilers for all 10 episodes of Beef ahead.

The story of Beef comes to an end in the only place it could have: in a hospital room, with one of our two antiheroes hooked up to a ventilator.

In the 10-episode dark comedy, Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong) let a road rage incident burrow deep into their neuroses and bring sheer chaos into their lives — and into the lives of those in their orbit, brought to life by a stellar cast that includes Young Mazino, Joseph Lee, David Choe, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, and Patti Yasutake.

The two soon find themselves caught in a chaotic cycle of vengeance in creator Lee Sung Jin's road rage dramedy that's not about road rage at all. Below, we break down Danny and Amy's unhinged acts of revenge before that final opposing frame in the finale.

Beef. (L to R) Ali Wong as Amy, Steven Yeun as Danny in episode 106 of Beef. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun on 'Beef' | Credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Danny pees on Amy's bathroom floor

After his tense road rage incident with Amy in the parking lot of a local store, Danny memorizes the license plate number of her white SUV and manages to track it to her home, where he visits under the ruse of a contractor noticing some issues with her roof. Once Danny confirms the SUV does, in fact, belong to Amy, he asks to use her bathroom and then leaves hurriedly before she realizes he pissed all over the floor.

Amy leaves Danny bad Yelp reviews

A stranger pissing all over one's floor is grounds for rage, so Amy tracks down the Yelp page of Danny's construction business, titled At Cho Service (his last name is Cho! Get it? Get it? You get it), and leaves a string of negative reviews.

Amy vandalizes Danny's truck

Danny leaves Amy threatening voice messages and calls her a "bored suburban housewife," which strikes a chord and results in her spray painting some not-so-nice words on Danny's work truck. They read: "I'm poor" and "I'm a b----" in very big, very bold lettering that isn't so easy to clean off.

Beef Ali Wong on 'Beef' | Credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Amy tries to catfish Danny on Instagram… and gets into an entanglement with his brother

Amy sleuths on Instagram and finds an account for At Cho Service with a photo of Danny featured in the profile photo. Assuming it's him, she creates a fake account, screenshots photos from the page of her employee Mia (Mia Serafino), and reaches out in a catfishing attempt under the name Kayla. Only, it's not Danny on the other side of the iPhone, it's his brother Paul (Mazino) — and the two get caught up in a wild affair.

Danny heckles Amy during her conference in Vegas

While Amy is speaking at a conference in Vegas about the success of her company, Danny — who also happens to be in Vegas and at the same resort after tracking down Paul, who paid Amy a visit — catches a glimpse of her onstage and heckles her, leading to a tense chase with security that results in his arrest.

Danny befriends George to try to infiltrate Amy's inner circle

George (Lee), meet Zane. Except, that man who ends up jogging alongside you during your run isn't Zane, it's Danny. The struggling contractor finds a way to infiltrate his nemesis' inner circle by befriending her unassuming and very chill husband. George later invites Zane/Danny back to the house, where the latter notices some pricey art pieces for a (failed) heist. Danny ultimately calls it off after realizing George is a gem, but, well... you know the rest.

Beef Steven Yeun on 'Beef' | Credit: Andrew Cooper/Netflix

Danny lies to Paul and tells him Amy committed arson on their parents' home

Eight months later, Danny and Amy have squashed their beef — but not for long. At this point, Danny learns Amy was Paul's former fling and Paul learns that Amy was the driver involved in Danny's road rage incident. A heartbroken Paul confronts George about the affair, and when their parents' future home is burned down, Paul is convinced it was Amy seeking retribution. It wasn't arson, but faulty wiring installed by Danny, who, embarrassed and defeated, tells Paul it was, in fact, arson after a tense exchange with Amy following the revelation that she was "Kayla."

Danny unwittingly kidnaps Junie, ushering in a fatal hostage situation

When George finds out about Zane's true identity as Danny and the road rage incident with Amy, he pulls a gun on him when he stops by the house. A frantic Danny knocks him unconscious and jets away in his truck, only to discover Amy and George's daughter Junie (a very adorable Remy Holt) chilling in the backseat with a bag of Skittles. It ushers in a fatal hostage situation orchestrated by Danny's cousin Isaac (Choe) in an attempt to rob Amy's wealthy boss (Maria Bello).

Danny and Amy run each other off a cliff

The nemeses emerge unscathed from the chaotic hostage situation and try to vacate the property when they notice one another from their respective cars. Flipping each other off and mirroring the pilot, the two engage in a car chase that ends with them both veering off a cliff.

Danny pushes Amy down a steep slope... and Amy breaks Danny's arm

After driving off the cliff, Danny and Amy are stranded in a desert atmosphere. When they regain consciousness, the chase continues on foot, with Danny pushing Amy down a steep slope ("Why'd you have to make me do that!?") and Amy breaking Danny's arm. Their dynamic shifts gears after they both get sick from ingesting poison berries and have a delirious heart-to-heart, ending with a surreal finale once they finally make their way back to civilization.

Beef is now streaming on Netflix.

