Santa teaches Beebo a lesson in cute Beebo Saves Christmas sneak peek

In EW's exclusive preview, Santa tells Beebo that Christmas means something different to everyone.

Legends of Tomorrow's breakout fuzzy toy-turned-god Beebo is about to learn that Christmas contains multitudes.

EW is debuting an exclusive preview from The CW's upcoming animated special Beebo Save Christmas. Narrated by Legends alum Victor Garber, the hour-long story follows Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends Tweebo (Kimiko Glenn), Turbo (Yvette Nicole Brown), and Fleabo (Keith Ferguson) as they journey to the North Pole to learn what makes Christmas meaningful after an efficiency-obsessed elf named Sprinkles (Chris Kattan) decides things would work better without Santa Claus (Ernie Hudson). While Beebo has appeared on Legends of Tomorrow several times, his entire squad was created for this sweet dose of holiday cheer.

In the cute video above, Santa pulls Beebo and Sprinkles in and tells them that Christmas means something different to everyone.

"It encompasses more than one feeling," says jolly ol' St. Nicholas. "From what I've seen in my travels, Christmas is made up of all types of feelings: joy, nostalgia, melancholy, even sadness." A scary knock at the door, however, arrives just in time to test that sentiment, though.

Beebo Saves Christmas Credit: The CW

In a recent installment of his newsletter Legal Dispatch, Legends co-creator and Beebo Saves Christmas executive producer Marc Guggenheim praised the tale's joyful tone and shared some behind-the-scenes trivia about it.

"It's so sweet that I fear it will make the audience diabetic," Guggenheim wrote in the Nov. 4 edition. "The original concept for the special was very (too) meta, with Beebo saving an old videotape called 'Beebo Saves Christmas.' Which meant the title of the special (I kid you not) was originally going to be Beebo Saves Beebo Saves Christmas."

Watch the preview above.

Written by Legends supervising producer Matt Maala and Kevin Shinick, Beebo Saves Christmas is executive produced by Legends of Tomorrow showrunners Phil Klemmer, Keto Shimizu, and Grainne Godfree, as well as Sam Register, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden.

Beebo Saves Christmas airs Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on the CW. In the meantime, though, read EW's interview with the former god here.

