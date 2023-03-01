Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Lilith on the Frasier revival

The original sitcom star will guest star in an episode centered on son Freddy's birthday party.

Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her role as Lilith Sternin on Paramount+'s upcoming Frasier revival. The ex-wife of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane on the original sitcom, Lilith will appear in a guest star role in an upcoming episode centered on their reunion at son Freddy's (Jack Cutmore-Scott) birthday party.

The episode description reads, "When they reunite at Freddy's birthday party, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy now that Frasier is back living in Boston. What begins as a fun party with friends and family, inevitably becomes a Lilith-and-Frasier showdown for the ages."

FRASIER Kelsey Grammer and Bebe Neuwirth on the original 'Frasier' | Credit: Everett Collection

The revival centered on Grammer's snooty but benevolent psychiatrist will bring the previously Seattle-based Frasier back to Boston, where the character was first introduced on Cheers. Frasier will face new challenges, new relationships, and "an old dream or two to finally fulfill," per the reboot's synopsis.

Alongside Grammer, previously announced cast include Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Jess Salgueiro as Eve, and Anders Keith as David. Legendary Cheers creator James Burrows is set to direct the first two episodes of the reboot, which does not have a premiere date yet.

The reboot hails from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces); Cristalli will also executive produce alongside Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon.

