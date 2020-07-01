Beavis and Butt-Head being rebooted for a Gen Z world by Comedy Central

Heh-heh, heh-heh, we're old.

Comedy Central is rebooting the iconic animated series Beavis and Butt-Head for two new seasons.

Creator Mike Judge is on board and will voice both characters. But this isn't simply new episodes of the 1993 MTV series about two dense slacker teens in Texas that ran for eight seasons. This revived version brings Beavis and Butt-Head into the modern world.

"In this iteration, Beavis and Butt-head are entering a whole new Gen Z world," Comedy Central said in a press release. The series will contain "meta-themes relatable to both new and old fans -- Gen X parents and their Gen Z kids."

It's unclear whether the characters are still teens in this version or whether the parents referred to are now Beavis and Butt-Head themselves.

"It seemed like the time was right to get stupid again,” said Judge, whose other shows include HBO's Silicon Valley and Fox's King of the Hill.

“Beavis and Butt-Head were a defining voice of a generation, and we can’t wait to watch as they navigate the treacherous waters of a world light-years from their own," added Comedy Central's Chris McCarthy, President of Entertainment & Youth Group.

The original series was considered controversial in its time for its crudeness and its characters being obsessed with dangerous stunts, and was often the target of conservative critics. The show also had a feature-length film released in theaters in 1996, Beavis and Butt-Head Do America. Beavis and Butt-Head arguably paved the way for another acclaimed animated series about vulgar kids, Comedy Central's South Park, which launched in 1997. The series was also briefly revived before, for 22 episodes in 2011.

