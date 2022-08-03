Watch Beavis & Butt-Head destroy the ASMR experience in revival sneak preview

The raunchy duo are coming to Paramount+ in the series revival, Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head, premiering this week.

Cover your ears, kids! ASMR videos have been forever tainted by this exclusive NSFW clip.

In this sneak peek of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head (premiering Aug. 4 on Paramount+), the dirty-minded duo attempts to enjoy an ASMR video...but, being Beavis and Butt-Head, they completely ruin the experience.

Hormones and an inability to focus ruin their attempt at watching a video from YouTuber Gibi ASMR. Gibi gently taps on combs and softly whispers into her microphone, which produces some... let's just say unexpected sensations for Beavis, creating a super uncomfortable moment for Butt-Head (but a hilarious one for us). Butt-Head finally ends up slapping Beavis ever-so-gingerly, accidentally triggering another ASMR sensation that Beavis enjoys a little too much. Check out the full clip above.

Mike Judge as the voice of Butt-Head and Beavis in Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head episode 2 Butt-Head and Beavis on 'Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head' | Credit: Paramount+

Aside from a brief stint in 2011, it's been 25 years since audiences have laughed at Beavis and Butt-Head, two of the raunchiest and most vulgar characters in cartoon history. In June, the chuckleheads returned to Paramount+ with the film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, which earned high praise for its typically stupid commentary on the modern world.

Now the series is returning with 12 new episodes of Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head, which puts the pair right back where they belong: On the couch. In the 90s, the duo sat around giving their dim-witted commentary on popular music videos. Nowadays, they're watching YouTube and TikTok, roasting influencers and social media personalities, looking at 2022 through the lens of Gen X.

As you can see, Beavis and Butt-Head are still wearing their signature AC/DC and Metallica shirts — which have oddly become even more relevant now than in the 90s, thanks to Stranger Things reinvigorating society's interest in 80s rock — and they're still just as stupid and irreverent as ever.

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butthead begins streaming on Paramount+ on Aug. 4.

