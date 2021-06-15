Beauty and the Beast prequel series about Gaston and LeFou officially ordered by Disney+

Disney+ is making the Gaston and LeFou Beauty and the Beast series a full-on musical affair.

Disney officially ordered eight episodes of the prequel concept with Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprising their roles from the 2017 live-action movie, and will be packaging it as a musical limited series.

The show is set years before the events of Beauty and the Beast and will focus on Gaston (Evans) and LeFou's (Gad) adventures with LeFou's stepsister Tilly, played by the newly cast Briana Middleston, who will soon be making her feature film acting debut in the George Clooney-directed The Tender Bar on Amazon.

According to new story details, "a surprising revelation" from Tilly's past will come to light and send "the unlikely trio off on an unexpected journey filled with romance, comedy, and adventure. While the mysteries of the past are uncovered and the dangers of the present grow, old friends and new enemies reveal that this familiar kingdom harbors many secrets."

In addition to learning "how a brute like Gaston and a goof like LeFou could have ever become friends and partners," Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer of Disney Branded Television, said this series will also answer "how a mystical enchantress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince-turned-beast."

Dan Stevens, who played the role of the Beast in Beauty and the Beast opposite Emma Watson's Belle, hasn't been confirmed for the prequel. But this statement suggests he could be.

Beauty and the Beast From left, Josh Gad as Le Fou and Luke Evans as Gaston in "Beauty and the Beast." | Credit: Laurie Sparham/Disney

ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis called the show "both a love letter to what's come before and its own spectacular adventure."

Filming will start in the spring of 2022 since Gad is currently in production on Peacock series Wolf Like Me and Evans is making Apple's drama Echo 3.

The series was developed and written by Gad, Edward Kitsis, and Once Upon a Time's Adam Horowitz. The trio will also co-showrun and executive produce. Tony Award-nominated director Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed, Respect) will direct the first episode and executive produce overall.

Being that this is a musical, composer Alan Menken is back crafting an original soundtrack. Lyrics for the first episode will be written by Tangled Oscar nominee Glenn Slater.