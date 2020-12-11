Disney+ is ready for audiences to be their guest once again.

On Thursday during a presentation for investors, Disney confirmed that they are officially going to be bringing a Beauty and the Beast prequel to the streaming platform. The live-action series will reunite Josh Gad and Luke Evans in their roles as Lefou and Gaston from the 2017 live-action feature film adaptation of the Disney classic.

Continuing the legacy of the 1991 animated film, composer Alan Menken is also returning to write new music for the series.

The show, which was previously said to be early in development, will expand the world of Beauty and the Beast to tell tales of the misadventures of Lefou and Gaston prior to the events of the film. Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are writing what has been described as a six-episode musical event.

Evans, Gad, Kitsis, and Horowitz will executive produce, while Gad, Kitsis, and Horowitz write the scripts.

In the 2017 feature film, Gad portrayed Lefou as a gay man, wrestling with his attraction to his crony Gaston and even offering up what director Bill Condon described as "an exclusively gay moment." It seems possible the series could explore that aspect of the character more, but further plot details are scarce.

The series joins a slate of Disney+ originals announced during the Thursday presentation.