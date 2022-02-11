Beauty and the Beast prequel series halted at Disney+: 'We tried to make it all work'

Be our guest… in production purgatory?

Disney+'s planned Beauty and the Beast prequel series that had been set to star Josh Gad and Luke Evans, reprising their roles as LeFou and Gaston from the 2017 film, has been put on hold ahead of a planned summer shoot, EW has confirmed. The decision is said to stem from delays with creative elements and scheduling conflicts with the cast.

Ordered as an eight-episode limited series, the musical prequel was to explore not only how Gaston and LeFou became unlikely friends, but also how the Prince fell under the spell of a mystical enchantress, transforming him into the Beast. Set years before the action of Beauty and the Beast, the show would have also introduced LeFou's stepsister Tilly, played by The Tender Bar's Briana Middleton. British pop star Rita Ora was announced as joining the cast in an undisclosed role just days ago.

Beauty and the Beast Josh Gad and Luke Evans in 'Beauty and the Beast' | Credit: Laurie Sparham/Disney

In addition to starring, Gad was on board as a writer and executive producer, along with Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz. EGOT Alan Menken was set to exec-produce as well as compose the music, as he did for both the animated 1991 film and the live-action remake.

It's currently unclear whether the cast and creatives will remain or return should the series eventually come to fruition. Gad tweeted Thursday, "We tried to make it all work but under the gun it wasn't meant to be… for now. These characters and this story will live on, but sometimes the best intentions & reality collide & nothing can be done."

And Evans tweeted, "We are devastated. Goodbye, for now, from Gaston and Le fou."