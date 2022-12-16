Madame Gaston, can't you just see it?

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration features cameos from original voices of Belle and Gaston

Turns out that some people can't get enough of this provincial life...

In Thursday night's A Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, some of the original voice cast behind the 1991 animated classic came out to play.

Richard White, the voice of Gaston, and Paige O'Hara, the voice of Belle, featured in the opening number, "Belle." White portrayed the Baker (with his tray, like always), while O'Hara took on the role of the bookseller who gifts Belle (H.E.R.) a novel she has repeatedly borrowed from the shop.

Paige O'Hara and Richard White The original Belle and Gaston: Paige O'Hara and Richard White | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

The entire special was designed as a tribute to the 1991 film, so it's fitting that these two cast members appeared so prominently (especially because so much of the original voice cast, including Angela Lansbury (Mrs. Potts) and Jerry Orbach (Lumiere) have passed away).

The special also celebrated the team behind the animated movie, paying homage to the original animators, designers, and more. As part of that, composer Alan Menken, who wrote the film's songs with the late Howard Ashman, also cameo'd. He appears as a piano player (naturally), also in the opening number.

1991 - Beauty and the Beast - Movie Set Gaston and Belle in 1991's 'Beauty and the Beast' | Credit: Disney

"It is a tribute and a celebration," executive producer Katy Mullan previously told EW. "It's about celebrating all those original artists who brought this story life in the first place and trying to further that legacy. When you peel back the layers and see what it took to create this movie in the first place, it makes you even more excited about being part of this show."

The cameos were only a small part of the many Easter eggs packed into the special.