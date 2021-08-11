See the actresses transform in the Impeachment season of the Emmy-winning anthology.

Tripp worked in the Pentagon during the Clinton administration and she became a close confidante to Lewinsky, who started in the White House in her early 20s as an intern before gaining a full-time position. Tripp recorded her private conversations with Lewinsky and handed over those tapes during the Clinton vs. Jones lawsuit. (Paula Jones had sued Clinton for sexual harassment.)

The teaser, which sees both Feldstein and Paulson in character, plays on Tripp's audio recordings. "Tell me everything," Paulson's Tripp says as Felstein's Lewinsky shares she's in love with Clinton.

Impeachment: American Crime Story, which follows the Emmy-winning People v O.J. Simpson and Assassination of Gianni Versace, focuses primarily on the perspectives of Lewinsky, Tripp, and Jones (played by Annaleigh Ashford). Clive Owens will play Bill Clinton, Edie Falco will play Hillary Clinton, and Billy Eichner will play The Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge.

It was recently reported that Cobie Smulders will be stepping in to replace Betty Gilpin as alt-right conservative pundit Ann Coulter after Gilpin had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts involving the pandemic.

Impeachment: American Crime Story Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' | Credit: FX

The footage also highlights many of the headlines run in the press about the situation, as Lewinsky says, "My life is over." Lewinsky was dragged through the media and became the source of jokes for years after the scandal. She only recently came back to the spotlight to discuss the situation from her perspective.

Lewinsky executive produces the Impeachment season with Ryan Murphy, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Sarah Burgess, Brad Falchuk, Scott Alexander, Larry Karaszewski, and Michael Uppendahl. Burgess also writes the season.