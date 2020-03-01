Beanie Feldstein's 'dreams came true' with Grey's Anatomy role

Image zoom Gilles Mingasson/ABC

Beanie Feldstein fulfilled a longtime dream of guest starring on ABC's Grey's Anatomy and she needed a lot of exclamation points to summarize the experience.

Feldstein, who starred in Booksmart and Lady Bird, shared a photo of herself in scrubs alongside James Pickens on social media detailed her joy over the momentous occasion, in which she played intern Tess Desmond on the long running medical drama.

"MY DREAMS CAME TRUE LAST NIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! All I’ve wanted since I was eleven years old was to be on Grey’s Anatomy," she captioned the image on Instagram. "I’ve seen every single episode multiple times. Guest starring on this show and getting to share scenes with the remarkable James Pickens (my chief always & forever) was heaven. The crew and cast were so incredibly kind and let me tour all the sets and touch all the props and I fully wept!!!! Thanks for letting me take a one time dream trip to Seattle."

Feldstein's post elicited comments from a barrage of her celebrity friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Amy Landecker, Chloe Lukasiak, Ever Carradine, and former series star Jessica Capshaw.

"Our timing is clearly off and we need to recalibrate...how could I have missed this?!?!? I’m very sad that Dr. Robbins wasn’t there to meet you...hope you had the best time!!!," wrote Capshaw, who departed the cast in 2018.

Witherspoon added, "Paging Dr. Feldstein!"

