EW has your exclusive first look at the CBS event honoring band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston with a star-studded lineup of musicians performing their greatest hits.

First look at Beach Boys tribute concert special reveals Fall Out Boy, Weezer, and more covers

Are you pickin' up good vibrations? CBS and the Recording Academy are celebrating the legendary career of the Beach Boys with a tribute concert special, and EW has your exclusive first look at the fun (fun fun) star-studded event.

The two-hour special, CBS Presents a Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys (airing Sunday, April 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT), features Beach Boys members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston as guests while a lineup of musicians reimagine their greatest hits with contemporary covers. The TV event is part of the year-long celebration of the Beach Boys' 60th anniversary.

BRUCE JOHNSTON, BRIAN WILSON, MIKE LOVE, CARL WILSON and AL JARDINE, during THE BEACH BOYS...25 YEARS TOGETHER, 1980 The Beach Boys | Credit: Everett Collection

Filmed at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., the tribute also includes special appearances from Elton John, Tom Hanks, Bruce Springsteen, Drew Carey, Jimmy Jam, Harvey Mason Jr., and John Stamos to honor the band as they receive the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award. Check out an exclusive first look at the concert in the video above.

The Beach Boys: A Grammy Salute Credit: CBS

See the full set list below:

"Darlin'" – Andy Grammer

"Sloop John B" – Beck

"Good Vibrations" – Beck and Jim James

"In My Room" – Brandi Carlile

"God Only Knows" – Brandi Carlile and John Legend

"Wouldn't It Be Nice" – Charlie Puth

"Do You Wanna Dance" – Fall Out Boy

"Do It Again" – Foster the People

"Barbara Ann" – Hanson

"The Warmth of the Sun" – Norah Jones

"Surfer Girl" – Lady A

"Sail on Sailor" – John Legend

"Help Me Rhonda" – Little Big Town

"Surfin' USA / Fun Fun Fun" – Luke Spiller and Taylor Momsen

"Don't Worry Baby" – Michael McDonald and Take 6

"I Know There's an Answer" – Mumford & Sons

"I Get Around" – My Morning Jacket

"Heroes and Villains" – Pentatonix

"Caroline No" – LeAnn Rimes

"You Still Believe in Me" – St. Vincent

"California Girls" – Weezer

The tribute special will air on CBS, and it will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. A one-hour version will air on MTV at a future date to be announced.

