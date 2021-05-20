BBC apologizes for deceitful methods used in securing landmark Princess Diana interview

"It is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect."

After an investigation into the unorthodox reporting methods that journalist Martin Bashir used to secure information about Princess Diana's marriage troubles in 1995, the BBC has issued an apology.

According to reports, Bashir asked a graphic designer to doctor fake bank statements that he showed to Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, in order to entice her to do an interview with him. Later, he reportedly lied to BBC managers about whether or not he had shown fake documents to anyone.

"Although the report states that Diana, Princess of Wales, was keen on the idea of an interview with the BBC, it is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this. Lord Dyson has identified clear failings," BBC Director-General Tim Davie said in a statement.

"While today's BBC has significantly better processes and procedures, those that existed at the time should have prevented the interview being secured in this way," he continued. "The BBC should have made greater effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time and been more transparent about what it knew. While the BBC cannot turn back the clock after a quarter of a century, we can make a full and unconditional apology. The BBC offers that today."

Bashir apologized for the fake documents, but maintained that "the bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview."

Bashir's landmark interview with Diana — the first time a Royal talked openly about marriage and her personal life in the same vein that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently done — remains legendary in the media world.