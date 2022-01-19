Batwoman (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

David Ramsey's John Diggle reunites with an old friend in this exclusive sneak peek from Wednesday's Batwoman.

The last time we saw the Arrow alum in Gotham was in season 2's "Rebirth," which is where he met and forged a bond with Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson), who was recovering from his near-death experience. On his latest trip to Batman's hometown in this week's episode, titled "Meet Your Maker," Diggle reconnects with a (previously unknown) blast from his past: Jada Jet (Robin Givens), the mother of both Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Joker 2.0, a.k.a. Marcus (Nick Creegan).

So how exactly do Diggle and Jada know each other? Well, the above clip reveals that Diggle worked private security for her and her husband (but mostly her) before he, you know, became a superhero. In fact, Jada wants to hire him to protect her and Ryan from Marcus. While Diggle — who is in town on a mysterious other matter — has to decline the job, he doesn't leave Jada high and dry and offers to help her find a shocking cure for Marcus' psychosis.

Watch the clip above to learn about their team-up. (Also, is anyone wondering if and when Diggle will meet Batwoman, since he already knows her mom and friend/sidekick?)

Batwoman David Ramsey as John Diggle and Robin Givens as Jada Jet on 'Batwoman' | Credit: The CW

Ramsey's Batwoman return arrives a week after news broke that he was attached to a potential new Arrowverse show about young heroes called Justice U, which is in development at The CW. Additionally, Ramsey has also signed an overall deal with Berlanti Productions and will direct and guest-star on multiple Arrowverse shows.

Elsewhere in tonight's Batwoman episode, Ryan, Luke, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) venture into the woods to find the newly revived original Poison Ivy, Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan). Hopefully, they beat Mary (Nicole Kang), who is also searching for her maker, to the punch.

Batwoman airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.

