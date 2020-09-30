During DC FanDome, Leslie previewed that Ryan will face an uphill battle as she adjusts to her new role as Gotham's protector. ″[Becoming Batwoman is] going to be a struggle because when you’re part of a community that has been neglected by the system, that’s the initial community that you feel responsible for helping,″ Leslie said in September. ″You’re going to see that community of Gotham that got overlooked. It’s funny because a lot of Mary’s patients can be examples of that community — that community that gets overlooked by the hospital, by the Crows. It’s a very personal thing, but that will be a huge battle. When [showrunner Caroline Dries] and I were talking about it — just the battle of, they’re not the only ones that need help, but those are the ones that Ryan is attached to that she really wants to be able to help."